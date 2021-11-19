International
China’s Influence Seems on Blinkens’ Visit to Africa
ABUJA, Nigeria When Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken drove into the Nigerian capital Abuja from the airport on Thursday, his convoy passed by the China Chamber of Commerce in the Nigeria building, a domed structure, almost like a palace along the road to fast.
It was a similar story the day before in Nairobi, where Mr Blinken drove to the airport along with a giant highway under construction, part of China’s massive Belt and Road initiative, which funds major infrastructure projects in it all of Asia and Africa. Chinese characters could be seen on tractors and other heavy equipment along the way.
The reality of Washington’s global war with Beijing, the organizing principle of President Bidens’ foreign policy, has overshadowed Mr. Blinkens’s debut trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week. The first three days of his trip have been filled with memories of Beijing’s growing influence on the continent, along with some indications of declining American influence.
In a speech in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s vision for Africa, which he said should work closely together to advance democracy, prevent pandemics and slow down climate change.
But in a message that both reflected an awareness of a regional power game with China and sought to downplay it, he also said the US would no longer treat Africa as a mere hostage to global competition with other powers.
Many times, African countries have been treated as new partners or worse than equals, he said. The US firmly believes that it is time to stop treating Africa as a geopolitical entity and start treating it as the main geopolitical player that has been made.
Speaking at a news conference Thursday along with his Nigerian counterpart, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Mr. Blinken said in response to a question about Beijing’s influence that the U.S. engagement has nothing to do with China or any other third party. It is about Africa.
But Mr. Onyeama did not seem to mind the idea of competition.
Regarding the US-China competition in Africa, I mean, I do not want to sound almost good, cynical, almost, about that, he said. But sometimes it is a good thing for you if you are an attractive bride and everyone offers you wonderful things, he added.
So you get what you can from each of them, he said.
Beijing has made major investments in infrastructure in Nigeria, including $ 7.5 billion since 2018, according to the American Enterprise Institute, a research institute in Washington. Last month, China’s ambassador to Nigeria said Beijing plans to begin opening banks in the country soon, a move analysts called an attempt to further integrate China into the country’s financial system.
Mr. Blinken seemed to at least partially accept Mr. Blinken’s point. Onyeamas for a lucrative competition, saying U.S. investment in infrastructure on the continent could make a race to the top.
U.S. officials have long feared that Chinese investment in Africa, Asia and Europe would lower standards. And Mr. Blinken made an implicit reference to the risks of Africa’s growing dependence on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese investment, most of it in the form of massive debt.
He insisted that US dollars come with labor protection, the environment and anti-corruption, which are often lacking in Chinese projects.
What matters is not just the resources made available, he said, but how those resources are actually used.
Mr Blinken has adopted a lighter touch on China than his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, who hosted his only visit to Africa in February 2020 over competition with Beijing, urging African nations to be cautious. to authoritarian regimes and their empty promises. He claimed that economic partnership with the US would bring real liberation.
This is in line with an ongoing refrain from Biden administration officials, offered to European and other Asian countries as well. They say the U.S. is not asking other countries to choose sides between Washington and Beijing, an attempt to avoid provocative rhetoric that could deter subtle efforts to confront China.
Nigerian officials warmly welcomed Mr. Blinken and on Thursday praised the country’s vibrant democracy, noting on Friday that its government planned to attend the global democracy summit that President Biden will host next month.
But some friction points were also visible.
In numerous comments, Mr. Blinken called for accountability for what one the independent panel was found last week was the killing by Nigerian army troops of protesters opposing police brutality in Lagos last fall. The Nigerian military has denied firing live ammunition at protesters, who demonstrated in the tens of thousands against a government that Human rights groups have criticized them as increasingly repressive and corrupt.
Mr Blinken also implicitly referred to concerns that US military aid to Nigeria, primarily aimed at helping the government fight Islamic extremist groups such as Boko Haram, was used instead to commit human rights violations. Mr Blinken said on Thursday that the US was working to ensure that the assistance we provide is used in a way that fully respects the human rights of every Nigerian.
And while Mr. Blinkens’s speech on Friday stressed that Africa could play an important role in slowing down climate change, Mr. Onyeama gave a warning note about the implications for his country, which is a major energy producer.
We noticed that a number of large industrialized countries and financial institutions are now devaluing gas projects and projects, he said. And of course this would be a really big blow for countries like ours that really want to see gas as a transition fuel and have time to work towards net zero.
Mr Onyeama said he hoped the US would persuade the World Bank and other financial institutions to make it easy, as it were, for some of these countries in need of this transition period to use these fuels.
Mr Blinken arrived in Abuja after a two-day stop in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, where he reiterated calls for negotiations to end the Ethiopian civil war and reiterated a US request for the Sudanese military to cancel an October coup and reinstate the prime minister. of the country. , Abdalla Hamdok.
But the crises in these two East African countries flared up during Mr.’s visit. Blinkens. At least 15 people in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were killed Wednesday as they protested against the military regime.
On Thursday, Mr. Blinken said the U.S. was deeply concerned about the violence and reiterated its call for the reinstatement of Mr. Hamdok, who led a transitional government that followed the popular overthrow of the country’s longtime dictator, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019.
The lack of visible progress in either Sudan or Ethiopia suggests the limits of American diplomatic influence on the continent. But US officials remain hopeful about the prospect of progress.
A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that during a recent visit to Khartoum by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Sudanese generals said they were open to Mr. Hamdoks’ return. But the same generals had left a U.S. envoy in Khartoum with the false impression that they would not seize power by force, shortly before last month’s coup.
The official also said that Uhuru Kenyatta, the president of Kenya, told Mr. Blinken in Nairobi that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with whom he has met regularly, is realizing that his nation is in danger of falling into catastrophic violence as a result. of his ongoing military campaign against the Tigrayan rebels.
Mr. Abiy told Mr. Kenyatta he was willing to make compromises that could stop the fighting, according to the official and a second U.S. official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. But the Ethiopian leader has not yet taken any concrete steps that would fulfill that promise.
Declan Walsh contributed to the report from Nairobi.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/19/world/asia/blinken-africa-china-invest.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
