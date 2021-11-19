China’s Influence Seems on Blinkens’ Visit to Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria When Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken drove into the Nigerian capital Abuja from the airport on Thursday, his convoy passed by the China Chamber of Commerce in the Nigeria building, a domed structure, almost like a palace along the road to fast.

It was a similar story the day before in Nairobi, where Mr Blinken drove to the airport along with a giant highway under construction, part of China’s massive Belt and Road initiative, which funds major infrastructure projects in it all of Asia and Africa. Chinese characters could be seen on tractors and other heavy equipment along the way.

The reality of Washington’s global war with Beijing, the organizing principle of President Bidens’ foreign policy, has overshadowed Mr. Blinkens’s debut trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week. The first three days of his trip have been filled with memories of Beijing’s growing influence on the continent, along with some indications of declining American influence.

In a speech in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s vision for Africa, which he said should work closely together to advance democracy, prevent pandemics and slow down climate change.