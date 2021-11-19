Former NFL player Zac Stacy appears in court for the first time since his arrest at Orlando International Airport





OAKLAND, Fla. Former NFL defender Zac Stacy made his first court appearance Friday morning after his arrest at Orlando International Airport. He was jailed at Orange County Jail late Thursday night after being accused of assaulting a woman inside an Oakland home. Orlando Police said they received information from the Oakland Police Department that Stacy would arrive at the airport. Officers took him into custody as he was exiting a flight coming from Nashville. [TRENDING: Orlando leaders see promise in new ideas for Fashion Square Mall | Fill up on holiday cheer at 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays | Become a News 6 Insider] Ad During his first appearance, Stacys’s attorney said he was given a temporary injunction ordering him to stay away from the victim. Stacy was in contact with his lawyer Thursday morning and said he booked a flight to Orlando as soon as an arrest warrant was issued for him. His bond was set at $ 10,150. Oakland police said they were called to a home for an investigation into domestic violence at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. Investigators said Stacy had left the scene before they arrived. Oakland Police said they notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of Stacy’s search. Deputies initially said the former pro footballer had already left the state. The victim told police she and Stacy have a child together. She said she was allowing him to see the child as an olive branch as they are currently in mediation, the records show. She said the couple started arguing and Stacy attacked her. Ad The surveillance video showing the attack has been posted on social media. She shows a man hitting a woman and throwing her at a TV, which then falls on her after she falls to the ground. Police confirmed that this is the same video given to them by the victim and is being used in the investigation. Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery theft and criminal misconduct. Stacy has previously played for the Rams and Jets. The Central Florida Port House said anyone living with a fear of domestic violence could call or text a lawyer at 407-886-2856.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

