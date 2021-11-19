Turning on the Barnstaple Christmas Lights: #EnjoySafely





Barnstaple city center is preparing for a Christmas light event next week (Thursday 25 November) that will herald the launch of the ‘Welcome back to Barnstaple’ campaign. The campaign, launched by Barnstaple City Center Management (Barnstaple TCM), together with the North Devon Council, aims to assure North Devon residents that downtown celebrations can be enjoyed safely, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic . The lighting event is planned with safety at the forefront, and this year will take place across the city center to avoid overcrowding. Barnstaple TCM says the evening will be the perfect start to the Christmas season and a great opportunity to go shopping and eat or drink at one of the city’s fantastic local bars and restaurants. Activities that take place include: Green Lane, noon 20:00. Santa will arrive at his Magic Fog Lodge. Take a ride through the magnificent winter tundra and step beyond the icy igloos to reach the magical Santas Mistletoe Lodge. No need to book in advance; just show up and pay at the door. The cost is 8 per child.

Square, 6-18.30. Square lights will be on, accompanied by festive music by the local rock and pop choir, Dynamix. There may also be a special visit from this year’s spectacular pantomime stars, Cinderella!

The Strand, 48 p.m. Free festive entertainment including Elf Workshop, Mini Steam Train, Giant Snow Globe, Magic and live music. At 18:15 the lights will be turned on, followed by songs with the Barnstaple Ladies choir and live music by Tamsin Ball.

High Street. Check out the Winter Fairy that will light up High Street as she walks through the city, including new lights in honor of Lisa Wallis, founder of local charity Chemohero.

Pannier Market, 6-20: 00. Late night market with some very special festive performances, with Stagecoach Performing Arts North Devon at 18:00, laser shows at 18:30, 18:45 and 19:30, and rock and pop choir Dynamix performing at 19:00 : 00. Barnstaple city center manager Hannah Harrington says: “We are excited to turn on this year’s Barnstaple lights after some very difficult years for businesses and residents. It will be a little different this year because our main focus is on made sure that the entertainment could be enjoyed safely.In view of this, we have spread the events and spread them all over the city center instead of gathering in one place.However, this will not “take nothing away from the festive atmosphere and we hope visitors get the opportunity to enjoy the festivities along with a small Christmas shopping and a dinner place with our excellent local businesses.” Visitors are being advised that numbers at Pannier Market will be limited. The laser show, which is being developed by AW Services in support of ChemoHero, features flashing lights and images that make it unsuitable for those with photosensitive epilepsy. Parking will be free in the car parks managed by the North Devon Council in Barnstaple (and across the district) on Thursday 25 November – and every Thursday until 23 December – from 15:00 until tariffs resume the next morning. More details and the full schedule of Christmas activities can be found on the Live Love Local Events website. The ‘Welcome Back to Barnstaple’ campaign is supported by the European Regional Development Fund and the Government of HM.

