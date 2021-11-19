59 new cases of COVID-19 reported to Windsor-Essex, WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an increase of 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the health unit, there are currently 350 active cases of the virus in the region, 61 of which are disturbing variants.

Twenty-one people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

On Thursday, health officials warned against the growing number of cases seen in the area.

People aged 19 and under make up about 21 percent of cases in the last two weeks, while throughout the pandemic people in that age group made up 15 percent.

WECHU reported 66 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase seen since the beginning of September.

Explosions in the community

As of Friday morning, there are 28 outbreaks occurring within the community.

There are currently six schools in one blast, four elementary schools and two secondary schools:

Essex Public School

St. Gabriel Catholic Primary School

Leamington District High School

Riverside High School

DM Eagle Public School

St. Joseph Catholic Primary School

Six jobs are also under a blast, and another 13 “community adjustments,” according to the health unit, however the specifics regarding these settings have not been identifiedfrom the health unit.

A unit on the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital is exploding.

Three long-term care homes, Chartwell Royal Oakin Kingsville, St. Louis Village. Clair in Windsor and Riverside Place also in Windsorare in the blast.

