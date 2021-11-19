Austria announces vaccination mandate against Covid, crossing a threshold for Europe





ROME Austria on Friday became the first Western democracy to announce it would mandate anti-Covid vaccines for its entire adult population as it prepares for a nationwide blockade starting Monday. Austria’s extraordinary move, which just a few days ago split from the rest of Europe by imposing a blockade on the unvaccinated, who are fueling a rise in infections, made another alarming statement about the severity of the fourth wave of the virus. in Europe. , already the epicenter of the pandemic.

But it also showed that increasingly desperate governments are losing patience with vaccine skeptics and are moving from voluntary to mandatory measures to promote vaccinations and defeat a virus that shows no sign of fading, rocking global markets. with the prospect that economic recoveries will still be tentative. undo.

Some European countries, including Germany, which once seemed a model for how to manage the virus, are now facing their worst infection levels in nearly two years since the pandemic began. The rise, health authorities say, is being fueled by stubborn resistance to vaccination in the deep pockets of the population, cold weather taking people inside, loosening restrictions and perhaps a decline in immunity among those who have been vaccinated before. For a long time, perhaps a long time, I and others assumed that it should be possible to persuade people in Austria to get vaccinated voluntarily, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. Therefore, we have made a very difficult decision to introduce a national vaccine mandate.

With its latest move, Austria has moved significantly ahead of other European countries that have reached, but have not crossed, a threshold that once seemed unimaginable. The announcement drew an immediate threat of violent protest this weekend from leaders of the anti-vaccine movement and the far-right Freedom Party, which compared the recent mandates of governments to those of a dictatorship. Many European countries have already imposed mandates on all, but only in the name of requiring strict health permits such as vaccination test, infection recovery or a negative test to participate in most social functions, to travel or to go to work. Many of them already require children to be vaccinated against measles and other diseases to attend school.

The notion of adult vaccination demand against Covid was a line that Europe did not seem to want to cross, however, with leaders often opposing their respect for civil liberties with authoritarian-style countries. But just as blockages have become a fact of life, vaccine mandates are becoming increasingly credible. German lawmakers in Parliament voted Thursday to force unvaccinated people who go to work or use public transport to give daily test results. The vaccination rate in the country among adults is about 79 percent, one of the lowest in Western Europe. On Friday, Jens Spahn, the acting health minister in Germany, was asked if a general blockade was possible for the country. We are in a position where nothing should be ruled out, he said.

The specter of a stalemate in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, sent worries across European markets eager for economic recovery and sales during the Christmas shopping season. Austria’s new vaccine mandate will take effect in February, in the hope that as many people as possible will be motivated to register for their initial vaccines, but also booster vaccines, said Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mckstein. He also gave leaders time to formalize legal guidelines for the mandate, he said, adding that there would be exceptions for people who are unable to get vaccinated.

The health ministry said Friday’s announcement was just the first step in drafting a law that would establish the mandate, a process that would involve civil society and a careful review. Details on how the law would be enforced and enforced would not be available until the process was completed, he said. Updated November 19, 2021, 12:11 pm ET The health minister said the government felt confident a law could be drafted within the limits of the Constitution, citing a previous national mandate for the line that was passed in 1948. The masses seemed designed to save another endangered Christmas and ski season. Roberto Burioni, a leading Italian virologist at the University of San Raffaele in Milan, said the explanation for Austria’s outbreak was very simple: lower vaccination rates and fewer measures, and this is the time of year when respiratory viruses spread. He called the refusal of so many people in Austria to be vaccinated really disappointing. The Austrian Chancellor said the blockade, one of the first since the spring, will be assessed after 10 days and will not last beyond December 13, to ensure that people are able to celebrate Christmas and that stores do not lose out on sales. of holidays. . But the country’s economy minister was already drafting a compensation package for some businesses.

Austria has registered 15,809 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to figures released on Friday, straining the country’s healthcare system, which has reached its limit. So far there has been no indication of a new variant causing infections. Instead, the virus had found a place to circulate among unvaccinated countries. Epidemiologists say the unvaccinated had provided the virus, which seemed defeated from time to time, a haven from which it would spread back across the continent.

Low vaccination rates in Eastern Europe, as in Romania and Bulgaria, have had catastrophic consequences, with hospitalization rates as high as at any time since the virus first appeared. Italy, which shares a border with Austria, has attributed an increase in cases in its northern regions of infection from the north. These northern regions of Italy have in recent days called on the national government to tighten restrictions against the unvaccinated, including a stronger health permit. The current Italian health permit, known as the Green Pass, was until recently the toughest measure in Europe and was a prerequisite for work. Requires either vaccination, a swab every other day or final cure from Covid. In recent weeks, regional presidents have done it proposals submitted to apply any further restrictions exclusively to the unvaccinated. Italian government officials said that at the moment, those proposals were not under serious consideration, but that a request for health professionals and care providers to receive a booster vaccine was possible. The government argued that the country’s early bold actions, following strong debate, have helped produce high levels of vaccination that have left it protected for the time being and allowed it to avoid measures like those in Austria. But Alberto Cirio, president of the northern Piedmont region, said that to protect citizens who were vaccinated, listened to science and made their duty public, measures should focus on punishing the unvaccinated.

He said the blockades had been proven to be effective means, but told Italian television on Friday that the question was, who should we stop? He said the answer was clearly the unvaccinated.

In Greece, where infections have risen, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday additional restrictions on the country’s unvaccinated population. From next Monday, access to more indoor spaces will be restricted for vaccinated, he said during a televised speech. Evidence of a negative test will no longer be enough for unvaccinated persons to enter cinemas, theaters, museums and gymnasiums. France has required people to show a vaccination certificate to enter public places such as theaters or museums and extended the rule in August to include restaurants and long-distance trains. The Czech Republic, which has had the highest number of cases since the pandemic began, will on Monday ban people without a vaccination permit or evidence of a previous Covid infection from restaurants, bars or hair salons. On Friday, the governor of Saxony, Germany’s worst-hit state in the latest outbreak of the virus, announced new restrictions starting Monday, including a ban on some major events and rallies, despite the vaccination status of those who participate. Governor Michael Kretschmer said state lawmakers will approve the measures later Friday. The level of politicization about Covid vaccines, which some far-right and populist groups have vehemently opposed, and a concern about vaccine innovation have fueled vaccine skepticism.

Mr Schallenberg, the Austrian chancellor, specifically called on the parties that aided this skepticism, referring ostensibly to the far-right Freedom Party, which has already called for a demonstration to protest the new move. Saturday. We have a lot of political forces in this country that are fighting hard and massively against this, he said. This is irresponsible. It is an attack on our health system. Prompted by these antivaccines and fake news, many of us have not been vaccinated. The consequences are overcrowded intensive care units and great human suffering. No one can want that. He added, for a long time there was a political consensus that we did not want a vaccine mandate, but we have to be realistic. Jason Horowitz reported by Rome, and Melissa Edi from Berlin. Christopher F. Schuetze contributed to reporting from Berlin and Elian Peltier from Brussels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/19/world/europe/austria-covid-vaccine-mandate-lockdown.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos