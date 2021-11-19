EXCLUSIVE Merkel defends nuclear power outage despite climate challenges





German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in an interview with Reuters at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2021. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BERLIN, November 17 (Reuters) – (This November 17 story has been recreated to clarify that ‘45% of Germany’s energy ‘in paragraph 11 refers to 45% of electricity generation) Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her decision to give up nuclear power, even though it has made it harder for Germany to get rid of its fossil fuel economy. In an interview with Reuters, the outgoing chancellor also said she was against any European Union plan to label nuclear energy as “sustainable”. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “It is true, of course, that we now face the very ambitious and challenging task of ending the energy transition by phasing out coal and nuclear power,” said Merkel, who will resign once a new government is sworn in after the election. September. . “But it is also true that it will be worth it for our country if we do it right.” Merkel, who has led her country for 16 years, pushed Germany to abandon nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster in Japan a decade ago, a decision most Germans agree with. But it made Germany more dependent on coal, prevented it from meeting its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 1990 levels last year, and contributed to rising energy costs for industry and households. . Merkel has been accused of not investing enough to promote the expansion of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar farms, even though her government pushed for coal removal by 2038. The three parties in talks to form a new government want to extend that deadline to 2030. RENEWABLE The share of renewables in the energy mix of Europe’s largest economy has grown steadily since the Fukushima disaster, although energy economists say it has not grown fast enough to help Germany meet its ambitious targets. emissions. Renewable sources accounted for 45% of electricity generation in Germany last year, up from 17% in 2010, according to data compiled by expert group Agora Energiewende. The share of electricity produced from coal fell to 23% from 42% a decade ago. Nuclear power was halved to 11%. The EU executive, the European Commission, is drafting a sustainable funding “taxonomy” that sets out which activities meet the environmental criteria to qualify for funding under an EU sustainable investment program. A first document from Reuters in March showed that experts were preparing to label nuclear energy as sustainable because it has none of the carbon dioxide emissions produced from fossil fuels. Merkel said Germany would continue to oppose the plan, but acknowledged it would be difficult to gather 19 more members behind its position to block it. “It is difficult to stall the procedure as such after the European Commission has submitted an act,” Merkel said. “We in Germany believe beyond party lines that nuclear energy should not be classified as pure as wind and solar energy.” “For France, for example, it is a banning technology. We think it is natural gas that should be classified as a banning technology.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Written by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Gareth Jones Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-merkel-defends-nuclear-power-exit-despite-climate-challenges-2021-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

