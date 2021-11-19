Dr. AMD’s Lisa Su will be recognized during the 2022 International Peace Honors





WASHINGTON – (TELI BUSINESS) –PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award – winning non – profit organization founded by United States Institute of Peace, announced the President and CEO of AMD Dr. Lisa Su as one of their long distinguished distinguished 2022 International Peace Honors, to be held in January. Dr. Su sits at the head of one of the most innovative technology companies, AMD. As an inventor and leader in the semiconductor industry, she has played an important role in advancing the IT and semiconductor industry for more than three decades. Formerly recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the most powerful women in business for two years; the magazine also named him the No. 2 businessman of the year. As an engineer at heart, I believe pushing the envelope in high-performance information technology is essential to help solve many of the most difficult problems facing humanity. AMD is committed to building advanced computer products that have a positive impact on the world by empowering people to explore, connect and collaborate in new and better, collaborative ways. Dr. Su. Dr. Su was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as industry representative on the Council of Presidents of Science and Technology Advisers (PCAST), in which she was appointed along with two Nobel laureates and other extraordinary members. She was also named one of America’s 50 Best Women in Technology 2018 by the Forbes and Barrons list of the world’s best CEOs in both 2019 and 2021. “We live in an amazing time in human history, when billions of people around the globe have supercomputers in their pockets and homes, giving them the power to be social entrepreneurs and peace builders in their communities. But its people as Dr. Su, the eminent leader of AMD, who offers both the inspiration and innovation the world needs to realize this potential for technology to be an engine of tremendous advancement.We are very proud to honor Dr. Su for all that she “It continues to do so, and continues to do so, to promote a better, more peaceful world – a world where everyone has the tremendous power of technology for the social good,” he said. Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of PeaceTech Lab. International Peace Tributes celebrates the most prominent global leaders and agents of change of our time, who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet. To push the boundaries of science and technology, we must begin by bending the norms within those fields. Increasingly, women are boldly taking the front and center space and the extraordinary achievements of Dr. Lisa Sus is opening the doors to the women of the industry coming after her, enthusiastic. MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer i International Peace Tributes, It is an honor to know the peak at which Dr. Su is constantly climbing and has helped build along the way. As the International Peace Honor 2022, Dr. Su joins actor, director and activist Forest Whitaker; internet phenomenon and author of The people of New York, Brandon Stanton; and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, Ajay Banga. The remaining members of this selected group of honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

