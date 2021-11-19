The professor brings experience, expertise to the International Organization during the Presidency – Wilson College News

By Devin Steele

Serving as president of ITAA (International Textile and Apparel Association) This year has been rewarding, he says Dr. Byoungho Ellie Jin, Albert Myers Honorary Professor of Economics and Textile Management at Department of Textile and Apparel, Technology and Management (TATM).

I’m very proud to represent Wilson Textile College in this position, she says. Being a leader at ITAA greatly enhances the college image and allows me to share my knowledge of brand management and marketing with a wide international audience.

Indeed, Jin, the first president of the 86-year-old association, who was not born in the US, brings a lot of experience and expertise to this position. A native of South Korea, she has traveled the world studying various markets and won numerous awards for best research work, has published more than 134 referenced works and has provided approximately $ 1.6 million in research grants from sponsors prestigious as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

ITAA is a professional, educational association composed of scholars, educators and students in the disciplines of textiles, clothing and trade in higher education. The organization hosted its Annual Virtual Conference 2021, November 3-6, during which time it was announced that Jin and her co-authors had won a “Paper of Distinction” award for their work, “Consumer Religiosity, Cosmopolitanism and Ethnocentrism in Indonesia: Their impact on the global brand preference and purchase intention for Korean cosmetics. ” The paper is a partial result of a research project funded by the Korea National Research Foundation.It is a multiple beneficiary of the ITAAs Distinction Document.

In her candidacy statement when she was nominated for the ITAA Council, which led to her being elected president for the first time in a vote, she included her intentions. Among them was her desire to become more active in engaging the industry and advocating for the association globally, she said.

I have contacted industry researchers around the world and with many international companies because, although the name means international, we want it to be even more international, she says. We have many members from Canada, Korea, some Asian countries and South Africa, but we would like to have more European scholars. And I have strongly encouraged the people that we need to be more active to achieve our industry through collaboration and technology in the industry.

These communication efforts have been rewarding and have resulted in more than just new members, Jin notes. She contacted Youngone Corp., a South Korean-based global manufacturer of outerwear and athletic clothing, textiles and footwear for multiple brands, and spoke with its chairman on many occasions. The result of those conversations? The company donated the highest cash prize ($ 20,000) to ITAA in its history.

Jin announced the award and honored the company during her speech to ITAA Presidents this month.

We are very happy for Youngones’s great generosity, she said. This is an extraordinary gift that will greatly benefit the ITAA.

With that cash donation, Jin established the Youngone Paper of Distinction awards for research on sustainability and the global apparel industry.

Jin, whose term ends on December 31, at which time Shell became an advisor to the ITAA Council, has been active in the association since 1993. She served on numerous committees before being nominated for her board.

In addition to serving such a highly regarded international association, Jin has a strong passion for teaching and sharing her decades-long knowledge with her students, she says. At Wilson College of Textiles, she is the director of co-concentration with Professor Marguerite Moore of brand management and marketing focus fashion and textile management program.

She has traveled to many countries including Italy, where she spent a semester researching Italian brands and companies to learn more about Internationalization of fashion brands, brands, consumers and retail in emerging markets and innovative business models. Her research also covers the areas of innovation and competitiveness of small and medium enterprises and the revitalization of the US textile and clothing industry. It brings that real-world knowledge and global experience to the classroom every day, she says.

My favorite part of life is teaching students, Jin says. I really love it it is very fulfilling. And I’m not just learning from a textbook. I have traveled the world and observed and share my experiences and observations with students. They like to hear my stories and observations, and they like to see the photos and videos I have taken in many places.

Jin is also writing a unique textbook with the title Job, Global Fashion Business, commissioned by publisher Bloomsbury and expected to be completed in 2023, she says.

I am devoting my time to this textbook because it is really hard to find one in managing the global brand in textiles and clothing, she says. In fact, there is no such textbook. And I want to write this for the benefit of students around the world.

Her specialty is brand management and marketing in the global apparel industry, she also uses her expertise to help American apparel manufacturers and brands enter new markets abroad, she says. She has received numerous grants from governments around the world to assist in these efforts.

When these firms want to enter the country, they need to know the market because each country has its own structure and has economic, cultural, environmental, legal and other differences, she says. And they usually can not sell exactly the same products in other countries, so they may need to modify the products. Color preferences can also be different. So my expertise is helping American clothing companies develop marketing programs in other international markets.

Spreading her arms beyond her teaching role through ITAA, research endeavors, industry reach and more, Jin said she is excited to represent Wilson College of Textiles.

I think my presidency at ITAA has helped boost the image and reputation of colleges, and we have a large network of students who are also playing a big role in doing that, she says.