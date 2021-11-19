The blockade in Austria starts on Monday; tourist trip “will not be possible”

VIENNA Austria announced a new national blockade and a plan to mandate vaccinations after coronavirus infections hit a record on Friday, forcing the government to back down on promises that such general closures were a thing of the past.

The block will start on Monday and will initially last for 10 days when it will be re-evaluated, Schallenberg said. It is scheduled to end on December 13 “at the latest”, according toAustria’s official travel portal.

“Travel to Austria for tourism purposes will not be possible during this time,” the statement said.

USA TODAY has reached Austrian Embassy in Washingtonand the US State Department to find out what this means for travelers currently in the country.

In October, both State DepartmentAND CDC advised Americans to “avoid traveling” to Austria because of high levels of COVID.

Starting February 1, Austria will also make vaccinations mandatory.

Establishing a mandate would give Austria one of the strictest vaccine requirements in the world. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said those who did not comply were likely to be fined, but gave no further details.

The moves come as vaccinations in Austria have dropped to one of the lowest levels in Western Europe and as hospitals in the hard-hit states have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity.

But earlier this month, Schallenberg indicated that a full blockade would not be necessary and instead imposed restrictions only on those who have not been vaccinated.

Raising the vaccination rate and I think everyone agreed on that is our only way out of this vicious circle of viral waves and blocking discussions, Schallenberg said. We do not want a fifth wave, we do not want a sixth and seventh wave.

Austria is among several Western European countries where infections are growing rapidly and where there are concerns that vaccination levels, although relatively high, are insufficient to prevent a winter increase in hospitals. The average daily cases have doubled in the last two weeks in Austria, while the average daily deaths have almost tripled, although deaths remain well below last winter’s high levels. And 13 US states are already seeing higher deaths per 100,000 people than Austria.

Not even 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million are fully vaccinated, according to government figures. She has tried various measures to increase it further. This summer, Austria introduced a green permit indicating evidence of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test result and was required to enter restaurants and attend cultural events.

For a long time the political consensus was that we do not want a vaccine mandate in this country, Schallenberg said. But we must look reality in the eye. For a long time, maybe too long, I and others thought it should be possible to persuade people in Austria, to persuade them to be vaccinated voluntarily.

The U.S. government is moving forward with a requirement for mandatory vaccinations or regular testing for every worker in the country in businesses with more than 100 employees. Republicans vehemently oppose the request and have gone to court to block the measure. Moreover, many corporations and governments across the country have set their own vaccine requirements, in many cases reaching more than 95% compliance.

When the blockade takes effect early next Monday, restaurants, Christmas markets and most shops will be closed and cultural events will be canceled. People will only be able to leave their homes for certain reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, said kindergartens and schools would remain open to those in need, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

The latest blockade is the fourth since the start of the pandemic and comes after Austria has fought unsuccessfully to stop the spiral number of cases. On Friday, the country reported 15,809 new infections, an all-time high.

For the past seven days, the country has reported more than 10,000 new cases of infection every day.

Austrian intensive care physicians welcomed the government’s decision, warning it was only a matter of time before their wards were flooded.

The record numbers of infection we have now experienced day after day will only be reflected in normal and intensive care units with a time delay. It’s really time for a stop, Walter Hasibeder, president of the Association for Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine, told the Austrian news agency APA.

The situation is particularly dire in the Salzburg and Upper Austria regions, which have been hit particularly hard by the growing number of cases. In Salzburg, for example, the seven-day rate of new infections is almost double the national average.

Hospitals in both states have warned that their ICUs are reaching capacity, and in Salzburg they have begun to discuss potentially only the worst cases.

Mueckstein, the health minister, said many factors contributed to the current situation, including the lower vaccination rate than expected in Austria and the seasonal impact of the virus. But he also apologized for the initial reluctance of state and federal leaders to implement stronger measures.

“Unfortunately, even we as a federal government have not met our standards in some areas,” he said. I want to apologize for that.

After 10 days, the effects of blockages will be assessed. If the virus cases are not reduced enough, it can be extended up to a maximum of 20 days. In addition, booster vaccines are now available to all vaccinated persons starting four months after the second dose.

Government officials had long promised that vaccinated people would no longer face blocking restrictions: Over the summer, then-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared that the pandemic was over for those who had received the vaccine. But as cases of the virus continued to rise in the sky, the government said there was no choice but to spread it to everyone.

That’s very painful, Schallenberg said.

Contributed by: Eve Chen, USA TODAY