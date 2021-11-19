OTC Markets Group welcomes Coinshares International Limited to OTCQX | National News





NEW YORK, November 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), the financial markets operator for over 11,000 US and global securities, announced today Coinshares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; OTCQX: CNSRF), a digital asset investment firm, has qualified to trade in the best OTCQX market. Coinshares International Limited has been upgraded to OTCQX by the Pink market. Coinshares International Limited starts trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CNSRF”. US Investors Can Find Current Financial Disclosure and Level 2 Quotas in Real Time for the Company www.otcmarkets.com. Improving the OTCQX market is an important step for companies looking to provide transparent trading to their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international stock exchange, simple market standards enable them to use their domestic market reporting to make their information available in the US To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet the standards high financial, to follow the best practices of corporate governance and to demonstrate compliance with those in force. securities laws. CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said: “Securing trading in our shares through common stock in United States in the OTCQX market is another milestone as we implement our strategy to increase shareholder value and expand access to the digital asset ecosystem. Institutional and U.S. retail investors can now actively trade our stocks with ease. “As we move into 2022, the CoinShares team continues to expand into new markets, new product offerings and new verticals as we continue to build the financial technology firm of the future.” Dentons US LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor. About Coinshares International Limited CoinShares is of Europe The largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. The company’s mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by creating new financial products and services that offer investors confidence and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First Growth Market in the north under the CS sign. About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market and Pink Open market for over 11,000 US and global securities. Through our OTC regulated connection Alternative Trading Systems, The Company connects a diverse network of intermediaries providing liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to trade easily through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available to their investors. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a trader-registered broker at FINRA and SEC, SIPC member. To learn more about how we create more informed and efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. Subscribe to OTC Markets RSS Feed Media contacts: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-coinshares-international-limited-to-otcqx-301428836.html SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

