The next wave could be the Saskatchewans’ worst, modeling shows
REGINA – Saskatchewan has released modeling that suggests a combination of winter weather with indoor companionship and declining immunity could lead to the province’s worst wave of COVID-19.
Chief of medical health, Dr. Saqib Shahab, says that hospitalizations and cases have been reduced to a high level.
He says now is the time to raise vaccination rates, including booster vaccines for those 65 and older who have begun to show declining immunity.
“They are extremely effective in reducing hospitalization and we have seen, tragically, during the fourth wave that COVID will find unvaccinated,” Shahab said on Thursday.
“It will circulate and find the pockets of unvaccinated communities and individuals. It will not overlook your city, your sports team or your family gatherings. ”
Shahab said Saskatchewan may be on track to return its healthcare system to steady levels by mid-January and avoid a fifth wave of pandemics.
“Things have changed for the better,” said Shahab, who added that daily hospital admissions and ICUs have dropped by 41 per cent from two weeks ago.
However, he said, residents should continue to reduce their contacts with the approach of the Christmas holidays.
“I really encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated. If not, take a test or stay home from that family reunion. ”
Modeling shows that if people’s immunity against COVID-19 weakens and more people socialize indoors, another wave of infections could result in nearly 150 patients in intensive care.
Despite the province’s fourth wave tending to decline, Saskatchewan continues to have the highest rate of per capita hospitalizations in Western Canada, Shahab said.
On Thursday, the province reported 95 new cases for a total of 1,100 active cases. Four other people died.
In intensive care were 49 patients, including 11 receiving care outside the province.
Health Minister Paul Merriman said the Saskatchewan Party government is not considering extending its vaccination test or negative test policy to more countries, including places of worship, despite them being busier during the holidays.
“The outbreaks have been mainly in the family,” said Merriman, who acknowledged that vaccinations would need to be increased in the coming weeks to prevent an increase in cases.
He hopes the advent of single-dose Johnson & Johnson injection will increase vaccination reception in Saskatchewan. Slightly more than 80 percent of the skilled population is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest in the country.
Merriman was unable to immediately confirm how many doses of J&J were administered out of the 2,500 that Ottawa sent to the province. He said Saskatchewane would order another 7,500 doses.
Shahab said he hopes that during the Christmas holidays, as Thanksgiving Day showed, people will remain diligent.
“We saw that people changed their behavior and that had a huge impact. “We did not see any resurrection during Thanksgiving,” he said.
“We saw some groups during Halloween, mostly young people. But we hope (Christmas) will be a time for (only) family and close friends. ”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 18, 2021.
