International
How to strengthen NATO’s response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine
For the second time in a year, Russia is stepping up a major military build-up near its border with Ukraine. Last time, in March and April, it did not result in an invasion, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin undoubtedly got what he wanted: world attention. In June, US President Joe Biden held a summit with Putin in Geneva to recall the days of the Cold War when Russia was a superpower like the United States.
Putin, who called the collapse of the Soviet Union the greatest geopolitical catastrophe e [twentieth] century, is eager to restore the level of influence his country has had, and he has the mineral wealth and military capabilities to achieve his goal. Once again, his military rise has captivated the world. Headlines voice concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is warning Russia against further aggression.
Invasion spectrum
It seems doubtful that Russia will try to invade and occupy all of Ukraine. Kiev has an increasingly capable army, and even if defeated, Russia does not want to find itself in another costly guerrilla war like the one in Afghanistan in the 1980s. Putin could more easily expand Russia’s sphere of control in eastern Ukraine , possibly linking the separatist Donbas region with Crimea, which was occupied by Russian forces in 2014.
As noted by Eugene Rumer and Andrew S. Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ukraine is an integral part of Putin’s hopes of the revival of the old empire and the creation of strategic depth against the invasion by the west. Putin published an ominous treaty in July describing Ukraine as an inalienable part of Russia, laying out the justification for its occupation if it so wishes.
A reinforced role for NATO?
How should the United States and its allies respond to the recent threat of aggression against Ukraine? The strongest deterrent in the West’s arsenal is NATO membership. The only countries Putin has invaded Georgia and Ukraine are not NATO members. He has been careful to keep his aggression against NATO members (e.g., disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks and naval and air operations near members’ borders) below the threshold of NATO collective defense provisions , known as Article V.
Ukraine’s pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky has pressed Washington for a deadline Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but he has so far been rejected. NATO has consistently stated that no outside power (read Russia) will have a veto over NATO enlargement, but a de facto Russian veto exists. Putin’s invasions of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014 made those countries very hot to face NATO: Most members, including the United States, do not want to expand the alliance to a country that is already stuck in hostility to Russia because they may be involved in the war.
But there is a good deal that the United States and its allies can do to support Ukraine against Russian aggression even without offering it a guarantee of Article V. Biden has had a good start in this regard while waiting for Zelensky in the House White and making it clear that, as he put it, The United States remains strongly committed to Ukraine ‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.
This is a welcome contrast from the Donald Trump administration, when the president cut off military aid to Ukraine in a bid to force Zelensky to make unwarranted allegations of corruption against then-candidate Biden. The United States has resumed military aid to Ukraine, including the Javelin anti-tank missiles first delivered by the Trump administration, which would be useful in combating a Russian armored invasion. Since 2014, the United States has offered Ukraine more than $ 2.5 billion in military aid. The latest commitment, $ 60 million, was announced ahead of Zelenskys’s visit to the White House.
Pipeline pressure
However, Biden needs to do more to increase the economic cost to Russia of its aggression. One of the biggest points of impact is the almost completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. It will bypass existing pipelines running through Ukraine, depriving it all around one billion euros per year transit fees. Nord Stream 2 will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and leave Ukraine vulnerable to politically motivated Russian gas closures.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration essentially dismissed him Nord Stream 2, lifting sanctions on the company building the pipeline and describing its construction as a committed fact. But now, a German energy regulator has refused to certify the pipeline, raising new questions about its future. The Biden administration should reinstate sanctions related to the pipeline, as required by a group of bipartisan legislators, while offering to provide Europe with more American natural gas and help its transition to renewable energy.
John McCain, the late U.S. senator, once described Russia as a gas station disguised as a seat. The most effective way to hurt Putin and protect Ukraine could be at the pump.
