



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: Latin American elections, US-African diplomacy and a new COVID-19 pill.









Doctors work in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Leipzig University Hospital in Leipzig, Germany, on 18 November. Jens Schlueter / Getty Images November 19, 2021, 17:23 What has happened in the world this week? See if you can remember by taking our weekly international news quiz! Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. What has happened in the world this week? See if you can remember by taking our weekly international news quiz! 1. US President Joe Biden met virtually with his Chinese counterpart this week. What is his name? Li Keqiang

Wang Yi

Xi Jinping

Wei Fenghe 2. On Wednesday, a spokesman confirmed that they are preparing for another virtual meeting between Biden and which world leader? North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Russian President Vladimir Putin

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen For more about the potential encounter, read Mackinnons’ latest report. 3. Outgoing President Sebastian Piera avoids a vote for dismissal this week in which country? Costa Rica

Cuba

Chile

Mexico The attempt, struck by the Chilean Senate, was a recent attempt to hold Piera accountable for the alleged wrongdoings mentioned in the recent Pandora Papers leak. Chile holds general elections this Sunday to decide on Piera’s successor. 4. What other Latin American country is holding local and regional elections this weekend? Argentina

uruguay

Panama

Venezuela In Friday morning’s brief bulletin, MP Colm Quinn spoke to experts about what it means to get the Venezuelan opposition back on the ballot. 5. The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, is prohibited by law from seeking another term. On Monday, he announced that he would run for what role in next year’s general election? Senator

deputy

Mayor of Manila

premier 6. Which company submitted a COVID-19 treatment pill to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval this week? modern

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca 7. This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Africa for the first time since Biden took office. Where did his tour start in many countries? kenya

Ethiopia

South Africa

MOZAMBIQUE Check out young writer Nosmot Gbadamosis first edition of Africa Brief, weekly FPs review of essential news and analysis from Africa. 8. The approval process for which the controversial pipeline was suspended by the German authorities this week? Baltic gas connector

Nord Stream 2

Europe I

Trans Europe natural gas pipeline 9. According to a new report by the World Health Organization, what percentage of men and women now smoke, respectively? 9 percent and 19 percent

21 percent and 16 percent

37 percent and 8 percent

49 percent and 45 percent 10. What official style change did French President Emmanuel Macron make recently, sparking a media storm? Dressed in a French-style brooch

Switch to a more minimalist signature

A French flag flies with a darker shade of blue

Wearing a cross necklace The navy blue flag is a nostalgic symbol of the French Revolution, BBC reports. You scored It’s a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense. Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk More from Foreign Policy Sign up for the Morning Summary The main daily bulletin of Foreign Policys with what comes today worldwide from Foreign policynewsletter writer Colm Quinn. You can support Foreign policy becoming a subscriber. Subscribe today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/11/19/foreign-policy-news-quiz-latin-america-elections-covid-pill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos