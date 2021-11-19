Quiz

This week in the FP international news quiz: Latin American elections, US-African diplomacy and a new COVID-19 pill.


Doctors work in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in Germany.

Doctors work in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Leipzig University Hospital in Leipzig, Germany, on 18 November. Jens Schlueter / Getty Images

November 19, 2021, 17:23

What has happened in the world this week? See if you can remember by taking our weekly international news quiz!

1. US President Joe Biden met virtually with his Chinese counterpart this week. What is his name?




2. On Wednesday, a spokesman confirmed that they are preparing for another virtual meeting between Biden and which world leader?




For more about the potential encounter, read Mackinnons’ latest report.

3. Outgoing President Sebastian Piera avoids a vote for dismissal this week in which country?




The attempt, struck by the Chilean Senate, was a recent attempt to hold Piera accountable for the alleged wrongdoings mentioned in the recent Pandora Papers leak. Chile holds general elections this Sunday to decide on Piera’s successor.

4. What other Latin American country is holding local and regional elections this weekend?




In Friday morning’s brief bulletin, MP Colm Quinn spoke to experts about what it means to get the Venezuelan opposition back on the ballot.

5. The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, is prohibited by law from seeking another term. On Monday, he announced that he would run for what role in next year’s general election?




6. Which company submitted a COVID-19 treatment pill to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval this week?




7. This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Africa for the first time since Biden took office. Where did his tour start in many countries?




Check out young writer Nosmot Gbadamosis first edition of Africa Brief, weekly FPs review of essential news and analysis from Africa.

8. The approval process for which the controversial pipeline was suspended by the German authorities this week?




9. According to a new report by the World Health Organization, what percentage of men and women now smoke, respectively?




10. What official style change did French President Emmanuel Macron make recently, sparking a media storm?




The navy blue flag is a nostalgic symbol of the French Revolution, BBC reports.

