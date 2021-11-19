LIV Sothebys International Realty closes a record deal





LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is proud to announce that its brokers, Whitney Cain, Jennifer Davenport, Emily Henderson and Rosemary Nigh, have represented the record sale of 600 Chateau V Road in Evergreen. This Biltmore-inspired property closed on Wednesday, Nov. 17 for an impressive $ 9,500,000, the highest-selling residential real estate ever recorded in Jefferson and Clear Creek County. Perfectly positioned to maximize privacy and comprehensive alpine views, this castle-like mansion is located on 35 acres on top of a mountain. Using the famous Biltmore estate in Asheville, North Carolina as their muse, the vendors designed this limestone masterpiece to be a real estate dream come true. This is one of the most amazing homes in Colorado, Cain said. It has been a great pleasure working with the sellers of this amazing property. Becoming part of the sales process is one of the proudest moments of my career as a real estate broker. As you approach the house, entering through the gate-cochere, you are greeted by an elegant courtyard and the magnificent front entrance of the houses, which is surrounded by gleaming columnar columns, dormitory windows, cut in diamond and topped with a French style chateau. çati. The timeless elegance and design are truly astounding. Chateau V is a divided world, Davenport commented. The story of this property was like a visit to a modern Versailles, but with better views! Vendors have created a masterpiece that will stand the test of time. “ Indoors you will enjoy more than 17,273 square feet of finely created living space and six luxurious sleeping suites. The magnificent two-story room, with its 25 ceilings, wide windows overlooking Mount Evans and the larger chimney than life is the perfect place to enjoy the company of friends and family. The kitchen of gourmet chefs is a work of culinary art where delicious food and memories can be made. The two islands of granite, the carved illuminated glass panels, the hammer tin sink and the top-level equipment and the commercial Wood Stove pizza oven offer all the space and tools needed to create wonderful parties in an environment elegant. Endless opportunities for fun exist in all the houses various entertainment and recreation spaces, including the loggia and terrace space of more than 3,000 square meters, a wine room and a rooftop deck to practice a golf swing or supreme sunbathing . As a bonus for automotive enthusiasts, the property boasts two two-car heated garages, a custom dust floor with matching rubber plinths, as well as workstations, storage cabinets and a large-screen TV. The sale of this home helps illustrate the demand for luxury homes in Colorado and represents the fourth record sale of LIV SIR year. As more consumers focus on finding homes that allow them to live the life they have always dreamed of, properties that offer extra space, privacy and an improved lifestyle have become a top priority for buyers. For further details on the sale of this extraordinary home, contact LIV Sothebys International Realty broker, Whitney Cain, at 720.934.8185; Jennifer Davenport, at 303,919,4891; Emily Henderson, at 303.717.3418; or Rosemary Ngh, at 303.229.9340. To serve all your real estate needs, visit livsothebysrealty.com. The Denver Post news and newsrooms had no role in this post preparation.

