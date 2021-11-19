Global investment money is flooding into African fintechs Technology news

Ricky Rapa Thomson was a security guard and then a motorbike taxi driver before becoming an entrepreneur. SafeBoda, the startup he co-founded, promises safe and reliable transportation on Uganda’s deadly roads. It also offers fintech solutions to its drivers and customers and hopes to become the largest travel service in Africa.

It’s the kind of fairy tale story that tech investors usually love. However, it is also the type of pit-filled travel that the foreign capital has traditionally avoided in Africa, preferring instead to focus on extractive industries such as mining or infrastructure projects.

So Thomson was anxious when SafeBoda sought Series B investments in 2019. But the startup withdrew funds from the investment wings of major German insurance company Allianz and Indonesian super app Gojek, neither of which had invested in African technology anymore. first.

She was humble, Thomson told Al Jazeera, recalling his emotions at the time. It is an amazing proof.

Two years later, Thomsons experience resonates with hundreds of African founders, as the continent emerges as zero ground for a stunning increase in fintech funding. Global investors, often from countries that have not traditionally been major players in Africa, are rushing to support promising startups. From giant corporations to countless venture capital firms (VCs), no one wants to be left behind.

In the third quarter of this year alone, African fintech firms raised $ 906 million, according to Digest Africa, an early-stage investment database on the continent. This represented more than 60 percent of all venture money flowing into Africa last quarter and more than all other combined sectors in the first half of 2021.

This year’s trend is based on a separate analysis by the BFA Globals Catalyst Fund, which showed that funding for African fintechs increased exponentially, from just $ 385 million in 2018 to $ 1.35 billion last year.

Unicorns multiply

Three years ago, the continent had a privately owned startup worth over $ 1 billion Nigerian e-commerce company Jumia. Today, at least seven African startups have joined the unicorn club. Five of them are fintech firms, three of which Flutterwave, OPay and Wave became unicorns just this year.

Too many numbers? This wave has just begun, according to Ryosuke Yamawaki, whose Kepple Africa Ventures entered the mainland in 2018.

“I think it will explode,” Yamawaki told Al Jazeera. Now we see new investors from outside Africa every day.

In October, Google announced a $ 50 million fund to support African startups. In the same month, New York-based Tiger Global invested $ 15 million in Nigerias Mono and $ 3 million in Zambias Union54. In March, Tiger Global led a $ 170 million financing round for Nigerias Flutterwave, which helped the company become a unicorn.

But it is not just the West that has its eyes on African fintech. In August, Nigeria-based mobile money service OPay became the most valued African startup with $ 2 billion after a large $ 400 million round of financing led by Japans SoftBank and backed by Chinese investors like Sequoia Capital.

But while these giant funds often grab the spotlight, the smallest investors from a diverse group of countries are the ones who laid the foundation for the moment in the sun of African fintechs.

Unlike Tiger Global and SoftBank, which started investing in African startups only this year, Japanese venture capital companies Kepple, Samurai Incubate Africa and Asia Africa Investment & Consulting have rapidly built their portfolios over the past two years.

Kepple has now invested about $ 15 million in 96 companies, Yamawaki said.

In April, Australias TEN13 invested an undisclosed sum in Kenya-based ImaliPay. And investment in SafeBoda by Indonesia Gojek underscores how funds from emerging markets are joining their counterparts from developed betting economies in Africa. The world understands that the best way the only way to find solutions to Africa’s challenges is by investing in local innovators capable of making adjustments that actually work, Thomson said.

The race is on

To be sure, fintech is hot globally not just in Africa. But the continent has unique features and challenges that make the sector an ideal fit.

Traditionally, the high cost of doing business in Africa has served as a deterrent for many foreign investors, said Aubrey Hruby, who advises firms on Fortune 500 and other large companies investing on the continent. Poor physical infrastructure complicates business activities.

Fintech addresses those infrastructure challenges, she said.

African talents in the sector have also matured now, with many founders in their second or third startups. Investors know they are dealing with people with a proven track record who have learned along the way, Hruby told Al Jazeera.

Then there’s the market itself: 40 percent of Sub-Saharan African people are under the age of 15, making them potential future customers at a time when smartphone penetration, still below 50 percent, is growing significantly.

It’s a great opportunity, says Ricardo Schfer, a partner at Target Global, a London-based venture capital fund. Just like in a gold rush, you want to invest in pickaxes and shovels, we want to focus on digital money infrastructure and that is fintech.

Although the United States, China, and others are all vying for influence in Africa, the race to invest in fintech is unlikely to be influenced by geopolitics, according to Hruby and Yamawaki. VCs, Yamawaki said, just don’t think that way. But a different competition, between private sector investors from all over the world, seems inevitable. There is a scuffle to get inside, Yamawaki said. The winners will be those who have entered the market earlier.

However, early entry brings its own dangers and anxieties. After Target Global ran a $ 10 million investment round for Nigerian digital bank Kuda last year, Schfer said his firms’ biggest concern was whether intelligent capital would follow us. Did it: In early August, Kuda was valued at $ 500 million after a new round of funding. “Our concern quickly subsided,” he told Al Jazeera.

Now, the entry of some of the planet’s largest funds like SoftBank and Tiger Global is likely to boost the confidence of smaller VC firms looking to make investments in the early stages, Yamawaki said. And as startups grow, their talent will take off and they will start their own businesses, further spreading the lessons they have learned from their success, Hruby said.

True, political instability and regulatory uncertainty that have long frightened investors in Africa remain a reality in some countries today. But SafeBodas Thomson is convinced that the influx of investment in African fintech opens the way to a better future. When global investors support local innovators and local technology, you build a better world, he said.