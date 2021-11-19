Rittenhouse ‘not guilty’ of all charges – National & International News – FRI 19 Nov 2021





Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. Build Back Better crosses House, goes to Senate. The Canadian Army will help the 1,000 stranded after the floods. NATIONAL NEWS The jury acquits Rittenhouse of all charges After nearly 4 days of deliberations, the jury in the trial of the murder of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, WI, has found the teenager “innocent” of all charges. The teenager killed two men and seriously injured a third during police brutality protests in the city last year. Rittenhouse’s defense team argued that Rittenhouse had shot at two unarmed protesters he killed in self-defense. In closing arguments earlier this week, prosecutors clearly argued that Rittenhouse could not claim self-defense from a risk he himself had created. The presiding judge, Bruce Schroeder, has drawn widespread criticism from observers. Many have questioned Schroeder’s impartiality as he made numerous decisions throughout the trial that overwhelmingly weighed in favor of the defense. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Build Back Better crosses House, goes to Senate After another missed deadline earlier this week, the House of Representatives has finally approved the “Build Better” bill and sent it to the Senate. The Build Back Better bill will spend about $ 1.7 trillion over the next 10 years on a number of initiatives. The draft law includes some provisions that will benefit families with children. It extends for one year the monthly payment of the cash tax credit for children. It also sets universal pre-K and child care subsidies. The bill also sets out some health care benefits, including Affordable Care Act subsidies, hearing coverage for Medicare recipients, and some home health care funding for the elderly. Legislation also costs $ 555 billion to combat climate change. A provision to guarantee 4 weeks of paid family leave may not survive the passage to the Senate. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS The Canadian Army will help 1,000 British Colombians trapped after the storm Earlier this week, a series of powerful storms hit the west coast. Parts of British Columbia suffered catastrophic flooding, which some describe as a 500-year-old storm. The streams left the main roads around the province. Some communities are now completely disconnected, having lost access to overland roads. Currently, at least 18,000 people have been displaced and three have died as a result of the storm. At the moment, most of those still in their homes have energy and gas, but supplies may run out if ground access is not restored. This has caused an irritation in grocery stores, whose shelves are now mostly empty. Canada has sent military personnel and equipment to assist in recovery efforts and to restore transportation links. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Please share your thoughts, comments and questions in the comments section below! Tags: British Columbia, Build Back Better Bill, Canada, criminal justice, flood, international news, Kyle Rittenhouse, national news, natural disaster, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, strong storms, US news, world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nemiss.news/rittenhouse-not-guilty-on-all-charges-national-international-news-fri-19nov2021/

