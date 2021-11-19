Amazon deforestation in Brazil is the worst in the last 15 years





Before Jair Bolsonaro’s term began in January 2019, the Brazilian Amazon had not recorded a single year with more than 10,000 square kilometers of deforestation in more than a decade.



According to official data released on November 18, the deforested area in the Amazon of Brazil reached its highest level in 15 years after a 22% increase from last year. The monitoring system of the Prodes National Space Research Institute showed that the Brazilian Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from August 2020 to July 2021. This is the maximum since 2006. The 15-year-old faces recent attempts by Bolsonaro governments to strengthen its environmental credibility after making proposals to US President Joe Biden's administration and advancing its commitment to end illegal deforestation at the summit. of the United Nations climate in Glasgow this year. months. Between 2009 and 2018, the average was 6,500 square miles. Since then, the annual average has grown to 11,405 square miles, and the three-year total is an area larger than the state of Maryland. It's a shame. It is a crime, said Mrcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of nonprofit environmental groups. Associated Press. "We are seeing the Amazon rainforest being destroyed by a government that made environmental destruction its public policy." Mr. Bolsonaro took office with promises to develop the Amazon and dismissed global protests over its destruction. His administration has violated environmental authorities and backed legislative measures to release land protection, encouraging land grabbers. This week at a conference in the UAE to attract investment, he told the crowd that attacks on Brazil for deforestation are unfair and that most of the Amazon remains untouched. The Brazilian Ministry of Environment did not immediately respond to one AP email asking for comment on Prodes data showing higher deforestation. The First State accounted for 40% of deforestation from August 2020 to July 2021, according to data, the most out of every nine states in the Amazon region. But its growth from year to year was easy compared to the Mato Grosso and Amazonas States, which together accounted for 34% of the region's devastation. Both states suffered 27% and 55% more deforestation, respectively. And early data for the reference period 2021-2022 signal further deterioration. The monthly space agency monitoring system, Deter, detected higher deforestation from year to year during September and October. Deter is less reliable than Prodes, but is widely seen as a key indicator. This is the real Brazil that the Bolsonaro government is trying to hide with fantastic speeches and green bathing actions abroad, said Mauricio Voivodic, executive director of the WWF international environmental group for Brazil, in a statement following the release of Prodes data. Reality shows that the Bolsonaro government hastened the path of destruction of the Amazon.

