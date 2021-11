Nigeria becomes the first foreign customer of the Turkus Hurkus aircraft

MERSIN, Turkey Nigeria has become the first foreign customer of the Hurkus training aircraft, manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries. Turkey’s Communications Directorate said on November 19th on its website that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Nigerian counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, by telephone about bilateral relations. President Erdogan stated that TB2 drones, Hurkus aircraft and armored vehicles that Nigeria would buy from Turkey would strengthen its military and security forces, according to the directorate statement. Temel Kotil, the head of TAI, first mentioned Hurkus’ export during a TV interview on CNN Trk on November 11, but he did not mention the client’s name. Kotil said at the time that the company signed an export contract, with the first aircraft scheduled for delivery in six months. Officials have not disclosed the exact quantity and variant associated with the order. However, Kotil said in an interview in April that the company was very close to exporting 12 Hurkus-C aircraft. The sale of the Hurkus marks the first export of Turkish military aircraft, which is designed and manufactured entirely with local sources, Mr. Kotil said during the November 11 interview. Mehmet Cem Demirci, a Turkish political and security analyst, told Defense News that the export deal is important for Turkey because it shows that the country can develop military aircraft that meet national needs and foreign standards. Turkey has been at the forefront of exports of armed drones in recent years, but is now witnessing the sale of a manned aircraft. Moreover, it is a competitive aircraft that has been designed and engineered in Turkey, Demirci said. The Erdogan administration seems to have given priority to African countries in its search for alternative markets. This is the second agreement unveiled after Erdogan’s October visits to African countries. Turkish Shipbuilding Dearsan has recently signed a contract with Nigeria to build two offshore patrol boats. The analyst expects the Turkish government or local defense companies to announce more deals with African states in the coming months. The Hurkus is a two-seater, low-wing, turboprop-powered tandem aircraft designed as a new-generation trainer as well as a platform for conducting combat missions with light and armed reconnaissance attacks. The Hurkus-C is an armed variant that can be used for close support missions. It is equipped with an infrared sensor that looks forward and has a maximum weapon load of 3,300 pounds. It is able to get up and down on unprepared tracks. The main advantage of Hurkus-C is that it reduces the cost of air power, especially in low-intensity conflict theaters, where the threats of air warfare are negligible. Tayfun Ozberk is a Turkish correspondent for Defense News.

