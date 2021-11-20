Intercultural Learning, Study Abroad is celebrated during International Education Week





Campus community members played Italian Tombola Bingo, ate Spanish Polvorn, learned how to pronounce their names in Chinese, enjoyed South Korean food, danced Afrobeats, and learned about study abroad opportunities during the annual International Education Week celebration. (IEW) of Wesleyan. . “International Education Week is a time dedicated to students, faculty and staff to learn about the many ways in which we can engage meaningfully in intercultural learning and understanding at Wesleyan,” said Hannah Parten, Assistant Director, Studies abroad, for the Fries Center for Global Studies. “The 2021 event focused specifically on ways to emerge from the pandemic with a greater sense of connection, awareness and empathy.” The IEW, held November 13-19, was celebrated through a series of more than 20 globally focused events. The PINOY Cluba group consisting of Filipinos, Filipino-Americans and enthusiasts of Filipino culture offered a sample of Filipino dishes; The African Student Association organized an Afrobeats dance class featuring fun and energetic moves from across Africa; The Office of Overseas Studies held an interactive session on the benefits of studying in another country; and the Patricelli Center for Social Entrepreneurship provided a virtual session on ways to take action on social and environmental issues through grassroots organization, activism, fundraising and more. Participants were also treated to an Italian game night, a seminar on the pronunciation of Chinese names and a performance of the Greek hit “A Touch of Spice” and the Indian-language Indian comedy “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”. International Education Week ended with a multilingual Wes Stories event featuring talented students on campus through songs, talking stories, dancing, speeches, and other creative performances, and an International Games Festival, hosted by Language Teaching Assistants. Foreign (FLTAs). In addition to the activities, IEW provided the Fries Center for Global Studies with an opportunity to celebrate a return to study abroad programs that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some countries still have travel restrictions, 30 students are currently studying abroad this fall in countries such as Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. According to Emily Gorlewski, director of study abroad, 152 students have already applied for spring semester study programs abroad. “(After the pandemic), there was a lot of initial interest,” she said. “We usually have about 100 in the spring. However, there has been a lot more attention than usual. “ In a “normal” academic year, Wesleyan sends about 325 students abroad. Students travel to programs on six continents, in all different countries. “Going abroad changes your perspective in many different ways, and this is the only time in your life that you will be able to participate in this kind of experience,” Gorlewski said. “There are many opportunities on campus to learn about the world and other cultures, but studying abroad is a unique opportunity.” Studying abroad also allows students to engage and learn from the world and its cultures. “A meaningful intercultural experience underscores our sense of self in relation to the world in which we live,” Parten added. IEW is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. It aims to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and share experiences. IEW’s first Wesleyans organization was in 2017, a year after the Fries Center for Global Studies (FCGS) was formed. “Every fall the Wesleyans IEW committee meets to discuss our goals for the year and to remind ourselves of our ‘why’,” Parten said. Photos of the various activities of the International Education Week 2021 are below:

