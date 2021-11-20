Thanksgiving Day Travel Rush Gaining Momentum at San Francisco International – CBS San Francisco





SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) With the fear of COVID diminishing and the desire for family gatherings increasing, the rush of travel for next weekend of Thanksgiving began to build on Friday morning at San Francisco International Airport. While the lines at TSA checkpoints and checkpoints were not overwhelming, they were longer than on a normal travel Friday in recent months. READ MORE: UPDATE: One person arrested after double-barreled shooting in downtown Oakland High-Rise We traveled last year but drove, Kaitlyn said as she stood in the SFOs indoor terminal. This year it was easier to jump on a flight. Definitely, I did not expect so many people so early. I was like Ah, 6 o’clock in the morning, I did not even know that they flew so early. I thought I was just going to climb, so I was definitely shocked. Judy Streger was traveling to Los Angeles. We did not travel (last year) and we were big travelers, so this is the first time we traveled in two years, she said. Kaitlyn and Judy were just part of the rush that will increase over the next week. We think today will probably be the busiest day in the SFO since the start of the pandemic, said airport spokesman Doug Yakel. READ MORE: The 49ers are favored to win the Matchup against the Sliding Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, Thanksgiving flight bookings (trips between 20/11 and 25/11) are 78 percent higher than this point in 2020 (data up to 7 November) and 3 , 2 percent higher than this point in 2019. After a year where many were unable to see their friends and family for Thanksgiving, we look forward to busy airports this month, said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, in a blog post. The rise of the holidays is also raising prices online and consumers need to start thinking about Christmas travel very soon. TSA Administrator David Pekoske said he expected the security checkpoints to be completed this week, despite a vaccine mandate coming into effect for TSA agents on Monday. In fact, implementing the mandate will make the journey safer and healthier for all, he said. So we see a pretty significant increase in the number of our officers who have been vaccinated and I am very confident that there will be no impact for Thanksgiving. Residence analysts predicted that you may have paid more for your tickets than you did last year. Flight prices are rising after seeing significant declines during the increase in the COVID-19 Delta variant, they posted. MORE NEWS: Jury convicts defendant in 2016, Castro Valley hired murder, plot of Hip-Hop producer In October 2021, prices were only 7 percent below 2019 levels. Compare this to September 2021, where prices were 13 percent below 2019 levels (and August 2021, where prices were 11 percent below).

