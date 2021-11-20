Develop intercultural skills, earn the Global Partner Certificate





The Center for Global Engagement (CGE) provides the Global Partner Certificate (GPC) to FSU faculty, staff, or graduate students who are interested in developing a thorough understanding of different cultures and improving intercultural communication skills. The certificate requires participation in four welcoming culture seminars and three additional intercultural events, programs or activities to engage with our diverse community outside the classroom. Through these workshops, participants learn about the differences in intercultural communication across a range of cultures, how to effectively manage intercultural conflict, and examine their intercultural fluency using the Intercultural Effectiveness Scale (IES). This tool helps each person analyze their current values, attitudes, beliefs and actions, as well as identify areas to develop in order to be more effective in intercultural engagement. The Global Partner Certificate is a very important learning tool for faculty, staff and graduate students because they are at the forefront of interactions with local and international students at FSU, ”said Tanu Kohli Bagwe, Ph.D. CGE teaching. When we associate with someone in a culturally appropriate way, the interaction stays with him for a long time; creates or spoils their impression of FSU as a diverse and inclusive space. ” Tom Mendoza, ERP analyst for FSU Enterprise Resource Planning, recommended the certificate and found that the courses were very penetrating, enjoyable and rewarding. “Working in agile and collaborative environments is a big part of my current position,” Mendoza said. “Knowing multiculturalism gaining greater meaning and a Global Partner Certificate is part of my personal career development goals. “Being able to apply these concepts is the way we build diversity and strengthen our working relationships.” The Global Partner Certificate, created and facilitated by the Center for Global Engagement, is a professional development opportunity recognized by the FSU Office of Human Resources. “I won my Global Partner Certificate last September. The experience I gained through the training gave me personal and professional tools, ”said Barbara Austrui, Admissions Officer at FSU Medical College. “I really enjoyed learning from the other participants as each brought their own stories and analyzes promoting diversity, respect, empathy, compassion and understanding. I moved to the United States a few years ago and have always been eager to discover different cultures. Growing up in a new environment, I completed training with the Center for Global Engagement as part of my quest to understand cultural differences. Participants cansubscribe to the CGE global connections newsletterto obtain a list of acceptable intercultural events. Furthermore, in-person Bridging Cultures workshops are held on The Globe on Global Caf dates to help participants meet the certificate requirements. CGE isoffering in-person workshops and Zoom in Spring 2022. * For all Zoom workshops, login information will be sent to registrants two days before the workshop. For more information on how to register for the seminars, visit cge.fsu.edu/globalpartner. Or if you would be interested in scheduling a personalized training for your student office, center, department or organization, please contact [email protected] or Click here for more information.

