The province prioritizes fuel for essential vehicles, introduces travel restrictions
To help keep people safe and restore the movement of critical goods and services after severe floods and landslides, the Province is taking interim measures to ensure that fuel (gas and oil) takes precedence over essential vehicles. , keeping it available to the British Columbians.
Measures to limit non-essential travel to and from affected areas are also being introduced.
“We are urging people to limit fuel consumption and vehicle travel at this time and we are placing orders under the state of emergency to support this,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Attorney General. “These steps will keep trade traffic moving, stabilize our supply chains and ensure that everyone returns home safely.” “We are urging people not to travel to the worst-hit areas – for their own well-being, but also to make sure the fuel we have goes to the services that people need in this time of crisis.”
Farnworth has issued two new orders using the extraordinary powers of the Emergency Program Act. The first brings an interim order to ensure that fuel remains available for essential vehicles in the affected areas of the province.
This order, which takes effect immediately, until December 1, 2021, applies to all fuel suppliers in the Lower Mainland-to-Hope region, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.
Under this order, essential vehicles will have unrestricted access to fuel as needed, using mainly fuel stations for trucking (card fuel pumps). A full list of these essential vehicles is available in the background.
Non-essential vehicles, including the general public, will still have access to the fuel available through retail gas stations. People will be limited to 30 liters per trip at the gas station.
The province will work with gas sellers and distributors to enforce this order to ensure people do not cross the designated travel limit. As part of this order, gas sellers will be required to ensure that remaining gasoline reserves last until December 1, 2021. Anyone who is abusive, threatening, or militant toward gas station employees may be subject to a fine according to the order.
“When our province faces an emergency, the British Columbians grow,” Farnworth said. “We have a steady supply of gas to support all our essential vehicles and we will overcome these limitations together by staying calm, just buying what we need and asking each other. These measures are necessary during temporary absences as work is underway to restore BC fuel supply. ”
Under the order, retail gas stations and wholesale distributors will be barred from raising profit margin prices and people will be barred from buying gas for the purpose of reselling it.
These restrictions will ensure a steady supply of fuel for the British Colombians, while efforts are being made to repair road damage, establish alternative access to fuel through new roads and restore fuel flow through the Transmountain pipeline that has been offline as a result. from recent weather events.
The order does not affect natural gas or heating oil used to heat homes.
The second order prohibits non-essential travel along the heavily affected highways:
- Highway 99: from the intersection of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the entrance to the BC Hydro Seton Lake Campground in Lillooet. Only passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles up to 14,500 kilograms will be allowed.
- Highway 3: from the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 3 in Hope to the western entrance to Princeton from Highway 3.
- Highway 7: from the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 9 in Agassiz to the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 1 in Hope.
This order will enter into force starting today as these highways have started to reopen. It applies to non-essential travel along particular sections of motorway between Lower Mainland and the Inner British Columbia. There are circumstances where travel is essential and permissible, especially for the movement of any goods that are necessary for the health, safety and well-being of British Columbians. (A full list follows in the background.) As essential traffic numbers are cleared, restrictions on essential travel can be eased.
These measures have been adopted in the framework of the provincial state of emergency, using the extraordinary powers of the Emergency Program Act. The Act allows the Minister to implement all procedures that the Minister deems necessary to prevent, respond to or mitigate the effects of an emergency, including controlling or prohibiting travel to or from any area of British Columbia.
Two backgrounds follow.
