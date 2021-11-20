The winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards will brighten your day





The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have brought to light hilarious and exciting photographs of creatures that are essentially their best selves since 2015. And this year is no exception. Recently announced winners and finalists of the 2021 competition include a visibly uncomfortable monkey, a gossiping raccoon trio, a cheerful reunion of birds, a fish that defies gravity, and an almighty prairie dog. A panel of judges lists thousands of submissions from expert and novice photographers, and determines a winner for each of several categories except the price of people’s choice, which is left in the hands of members of the public. The overall winner receives a handmade trophy from a workshop in Tanzania and a one-week Kenyan safari. This year’s top prize goes to Ken Jensen. His photo, taken in Yunnan, China, shows a golden silk monkey in a rather uncomfortable position with a startled look on his face. The inscription reads: “This is actually a show of aggression, however in the position the monkey is in it looks quite painful!” Another favorite of the crowd shows a dove with a flying leaf covering its entire face, with the caption “I think summer is over.” The hit, by John Speirs, received the award chosen by the people. Rahul Lakhmani won the only video category with a video titled “Hugging Best Friend After Closing”. In it, one bird sits waiting on a branch while another dives towards it, knocking both of them out of the frame. It is certainly a close moment for many people this year as well. The contest is more than just a pleasure to watch. It also aims to raise awareness of the importance of conservation. “The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards arose out of the need for a wildlife photography competition that was easy, not modest and most importantly, could make a difference to animals and our natural world.” reads her page. “Its founders realized that laughter was a unique effective tool to engage audiences of all ages and cultures with images of creatures they may never be able to see for themselves and that the world could lose forever. . Organizers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, Tom Sullam and Michelle Wood say they also donate 10% of their total net income to conservation organizations that protect endangered wildlife. This year, the revenue goes to Gunung Palung Orangutan Conservation Program in Borneo. Nature is healing, as they say. But there is still a long way to go. The Price of Underwater Creatures Underwater Creatures Award: Time for school in Singapore. Chee Kee Teo / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Alex Walker Serian Creatures Award Alex Walker Serian Creatures on the Land Award: Ninja Prairie Dog! in the United States. Art Trevino / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award & Affinity Photo Awards Choice People’s Choice Award Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award & Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award: I think summer is over in Scotland. John Speirs / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Amazing Internet Portfolio Price Wonderful Internet Portfolio Price: Enjoying a Clay Bath in Zimbabwe. Vicki Jauron / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Highly appreciated winners Let’s jump to the Far East Russia Andy Parkinson / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 See who jumps up in Taiwan. Chu han lin / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Magnificent and pleasant bald eagle in the United States. David Eppley / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 The Green Stylist in the Western Ghats Gurumoorthy K / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Treehugger in Borneo. Jakub Hodan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Chinese whispers in Germany. Jan Piecha / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Lost in Western Australia. Lea Scaddan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 How do you open that damn window? in France. Nicolas de VAULX / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 Peekaboo in Romania. Pal Marchhart / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 I took you to Hungary. Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 The overall winner of the competition Overall winner of the competition: Oh! in China. Ken Jensen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

