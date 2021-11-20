



A complete set of events in University of Hawaii in Hilo celebrated International Education Week ( IEW ). Until November 19, whoops Hilo Center for Global Education and Exchange has organized online and on-campus activities featuring food, history, music and landscapes from different cultures. The activities were created to share international education with the entire Vulcan community. “ IEW “It aims to share the essence of cultural exploration and excitement with students in the US who may not have had much international exposure,” he said. Mika Odaira, a junior in whoops Hilo Outdoor Study Program Advice. In the spotlight of international food whoops Hilos’s main dining room has featured unique dishes from around the world for the one-week event. Sodexo food services offers specials from countries such as Cuba, Thailand, France and Spain. “We know we may not be able to match the taste 100% [international students] are used to it, but we hope to at least make them feel a little more determined here in Hilo, “he said. Reid Kusano, manager of catering and retail at whoops Hilo. Photo submissions Students also have an opportunity for it votes in the international photography competition. Submissions present photos from students’ experiences while studying abroad, vacations or other travel experiences. Organizers encouraged participants to share how they saw and experienced cultures from around the world. International Night of Things Trivia Night’s activities also share the rich history of numerous cultures explored from studies abroad. The event aimed to show appreciation for other cultures as well as educate students through history, interesting facts and unique features. Music around the globe A collection of music from cultures such as Japan, Korea and Spain are available for this week’s online events. Students submitted songs to a Spotify playlist. These years IEW the events were planned by Odaira and her fellow counselors for study abroad Jessie Ladoucer AND Teegan Maher, together with the Director of Global Education Karolina Lam and Director of Global Exchange Tod Shumway. For more go to whoops History Hilo. – From Image of Elena Espinoza’s landlord

