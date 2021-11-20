International
US warns allies of possible Russian incursion as troops gather near Ukraine
WASHINGTON US intelligence officials are warning allies that there is a short period of time to prevent Russia from taking military action in Ukraine, forcing European countries to work with the United States to develop a package of economic and military measures to deter Moscow. , according to Americans. and European officials.
Russia has not yet decided what it intends to do with the troops it has gathered near Ukraine, US officials said, but the gathering is being taken seriously and the United States is not assuming it is a bluff.
Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, traveled to Brussels this week to brief NATO ambassadors about US intelligence on the situation and a possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Ms. Hainess’s trip had long been planned and covered a range of issues, but growing concerns about Russia were among the short-term threats discussed, according to officials briefed on them.
The United States has also exchanged information with Ukraine. And on Friday, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, to discuss Russia over activity in the area, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. in a statement.
The American and British intelligentsia are increasingly convinced that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin is considering military action to take control of much of Ukraine, or to destabilize the country enough to form a more pro-government government. Moscow.
US and allied officials sounded the alarm in April as Moscow built forces near its border with Ukraine. But the current gathering, which appears to involve more sophisticated troops and armaments, has caused more concern especially as Russia has moved to block Ukrainian surveillance drones. Hostilities have also escalated since Ukraine used one of its drones to attack a separatist howitzer, prompting Russia to crash planes.
It is not inevitable that there will be an increase in kinetic conflict, but all parts are in place, said Frederick B. Hodges, the former top US military commander in Europe now with the Center for European Policy Analysis. If we, the West, look as if we are not cohesive and willing to work together, then the risk of the Kremlin making a terrible miscalculation increases.
U.S. intelligence officials have told allies that Mr. Putin is frustrated with the peace process decided by France and Germany in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and created a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Some former officials say Mr Putin could aim to secure a land route between eastern Ukraine and Crimea. And US analysts believe Mr Putin sees the coming months as a unique moment to act.
With German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from the world stage, there is less pressure on Ukraine to make concessions. Without a coalition in Germany, there is little leadership in Berlin.
Rising energy prices have made Europe more dependent on cheap Russian gas supplies, especially as winters deepen and Europe’s gas reserves plummet. Fears of losing access to Russian energy could limit Europe’s support for tough sanctions.
Russia has already begun manipulating energy supplies to Europe, said a Brussels-based Western official. When energy prices rise, the official said, Mr. Putin feels he has more freedom to act.
And with rising prices and limited supplies, Russia has more money to pay for military operations, according to current and former officials.
US officials want to create a common recipe for action that the United States and Europe would take if Russia moved militarily against Ukraine. While there are parts of the Russian economy that have not been subject to sanctions, the United States will need to build support in Europe for the new measures to be effective.
On Thursday, as Ms. Haines was leaving Brussels, the Senate confirmed Julianne Smith to become the next US ambassador to NATO. Her appointment was held for months by Sen. Ted Cruz, the Republican of Texas, complicating U.S. efforts to form a united response to the growing threat to Ukraine.
At NATO, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has offered his warnings about Russia. Speaking in Berlin on Friday, Mr. Stoltenberg described the large and unusual concentration of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine. It is urgent that Russia show transparency regarding the building of its military, de-escalation and reduction of tensions, he said.
Russia sent troops to a place in Crimea called Cape Opuk and relocated a larger number to a former warehouse complex near the Russian city of Pavlovsk. According to a recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the deployments deployed Russian tanks, howitzers and short-range Iskander ballistic missiles.
Earlier in the week, Lloyd J. Austin III, the defense secretary, also said the gathering of Russian troops was a matter of concern. We were not sure exactly what Mr. Putin was doing, but these moves have certainly caught our attention, he said.
The growing concern for Russian intentions comes after William J. Burns, the CIA director, traveled to Moscow this month on the orders of President Biden to warn against any action against Ukraine.
US officials warned Russia that using its forces to intimidate Ukraine or gain more territory was unacceptable and would provoke a strong reaction from the West.
While some warned it was too early to judge Moscow’s reactions, others informed the meeting they believed Russia was not taking the threat of a harsh response seriously.
Intelligence officials are still struggling with possible links between the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border and the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine.
Intelligence officials have found no direct involvement of Russia in the Belarus border crisis, and some believe that President Alexander G. Lukashenko of Belarus created it with little or no input from Russia.
Friday, announced the Polish government that Ms. Haines had met in Warsaw with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other officials to discuss security on NATO’s east flank. The meetings, the government said, were held at the request of the United States.
Mr. Putin has a long history of using drama in neighboring countries to advance his own interests. NATO countries, the Western official said, should keep in mind that the Belarussian crisis and the gathering of troops on the border with Ukraine are happening at the same time.
Putin is very pedestrian, said Jim Townsend, a former senior Pentagon official. I think he likes diverse things. This goes into his hands. All eyes are on the border with Belarus. Meanwhile, he is gathering what he thinks he may need to go to Ukraine.
Any response to Russian decisions must be carefully calibrated to avoid escalating the situation and further endangering Ukraine, US and European officials said.
We need to be ready to be tough, Mr Townsend said. We should not go bombing something. But we need to be smart in the way we show our military skills.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/19/us/politics/russia-ukraine-biden-administration.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]