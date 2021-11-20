US warns allies of possible Russian incursion as troops gather near Ukraine

WASHINGTON US intelligence officials are warning allies that there is a short period of time to prevent Russia from taking military action in Ukraine, forcing European countries to work with the United States to develop a package of economic and military measures to deter Moscow. , according to Americans. and European officials.

Russia has not yet decided what it intends to do with the troops it has gathered near Ukraine, US officials said, but the gathering is being taken seriously and the United States is not assuming it is a bluff.

Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, traveled to Brussels this week to brief NATO ambassadors about US intelligence on the situation and a possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Ms. Hainess’s trip had long been planned and covered a range of issues, but growing concerns about Russia were among the short-term threats discussed, according to officials briefed on them.

The United States has also exchanged information with Ukraine. And on Friday, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, to discuss Russia over activity in the area, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. in a statement.