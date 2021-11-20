Plans to ban single-use plastic are revealed

Polluting plastics that damage our landscapes and wildlife can be banned in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice said today.

Disposable plastic plates, cutlery, expanded and extruded polystyrene cups and food and beverage containers can all be removed, in the latest government offer to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste.

According to estimates, England uses 1.1 billion disposable tableware and 4.25 billion disposable tableware items, most of which are plastic per year, but only 10% are recycled after disposal. According to the proposals in a 12-week public consultation, businesses and consumers will need to move towards more sustainable alternatives.

The government is going further by also making a special call for evidence to address other sources of plastic pollution. This will ask stakeholders for views on the treatment of commonly contaminated plastics, e.g. wet wipes, tobacco filters, bags and other disposable cups.

Future policy measures that could be explored include banning plastic on these items and mandatory labeling on packaging to help consumers dispose of these items correctly.

The government will also look at how we can place liability on manufacturers’ doors to make sure they are doing everything they can to treat disposable plastics, including debris from cigarette butts.

The UK uses 2.5 billion cups of disposable coffee a year, while plastic bags are often not recycled due to their small size, which makes them difficult to separate and clean. The government will consider how a move towards sustainable alternatives can be achieved without unfairly affecting consumers.

Many companies are already taking action to cut this avoidable waste, with many stores already having alternatives to conventional plastic napkins, and today’s move will push more to do the same.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

Plastic damages our environment and destroys wildlife. This government has fought against unnecessary, wasteful plastics – by banning the supply of straw, stirrups and cotton, while the tariff of our transport bag has reduced consumption by 95% in major supermarkets. But the time has come to leave our ardent culture behind once and for all. Through our world-leading Environmental Act, we will reduce waste and make better use of our resources, helping us rebuild greener and leave the environment in a better condition than we have found. These new plans represent the next major step in eradicating the use of problematic plastics that pollute our natural world.

The consultations come a week after the adoption of the Environment Act, which will enable tougher action on single-use plastics in England. The Act includes powers to set tariffs for disposable items and the call for evidence will explore whether such a tariff can be set in disposable cups or bags to encourage a shift from dumping culture.

The UK is a global leader in the fight against plastic waste and has already taken major steps to tackle plastic pollution by banning micro-beads in personal care products for rinsing and limiting the supply of disposable plastic straw, stirrers and cotton buds.

Following the huge success of the 5p tariff for single-use shipping bags, which reduced consumption in major supermarkets by 95% since 2015, we increased the minimum tariff to 10p and extended it to all retailers, made sure we could pull out billions more bags. of circulation.

The industry is treating plastic waste through the UK Plastics Pact, a collaboration between businesses from across the plastics value chain, supported by the government and coordinated by the Waste and Resources Action Program (WRAP).

David Scott, Director of Corporate Affairs at Morrisons, said:

Reducing plastic packaging is one of the main issues that our customers care about. We want to help clients live their lives by relying less on plastic. We have already banned many single-use plastics in our stores – including plastic plates, cutlery and straw, and developed recycling systems for soft plastics. Just this week we announced that we were building a new soft plastic recycling site here in the UK. So we look forward to consulting Defra and look forward to working with the entire industry for her.

Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP, said:

We welcome consultation to expand the range of single use plastic items to be banned in the UK. Eliminating problematic and unnecessary disposable plastics is essential if we are to reverse the tide of plastic pollution and keep plastics away from the environment. The UK Plastics Pact set an ambitious target to take action in this important area and its members have already eliminated problematic plastics by more than 40%. We now need regulations to follow and ensure that all businesses take steps to eliminate problematic and unnecessary plastics.

Steve Hynd, Policy Manager from City to Seas said:

Today’s announcement to ban some of the most polluting disposable plastics is extremely welcome. Nearly 100,000 people signed our petition earlier this year calling on the government to take urgent action and were pleased to see that public concerns are being taken seriously. There is a long way to go in tackling plastic pollution, but this is a positive and important first step.

Despite the actions taken so far for plastics, it remains widespread and its inadequate disposal causes environmental damage. A plastic item used for a few minutes can stay in the environment for hundreds of years and endanger wildlife and habitats. When broken down into microplastics, it reaches our lands, waterways, oceans, and food chains within them. Worldwide, more than one million birds and over 100,000 marine mammals and turtles die each year from being eaten or entangled in plastic waste.

Through the Environmental Act, the Government is bringing a wide range of further measures to address plastic pollution and waste, including:

Introduce a deposit return scheme for beverage containers to recycle billions of other plastic bottles and stop their disposal, incineration or waste. Through a small deposit placed in beverage products, DRS will stimulate people to recycle;

Our Extended Manufacturer Liability Scheme will mean that packaging manufacturers will be expected to cover the cost of recycling and disposing of their packaging.

Our ongoing recycling collection plans for every family and business in England will ensure that more plastic is recycled.

We will also introduce a world leading tax on plastic packaging from April 2022, set at 200 per tonne, for plastic packaging that does not meet a minimum limit of at least 30% of recycled content. This will encourage greater use of recycled plastic, leading to increased levels of recycling and collection of plastic waste, helping to tackle the problem of plastic waste and protect our environment.

Plastic pollution is a global issue and we are committed to working with international partners to address it. That is why the UK is co-sponsoring an ambitious resolution proposed by Peru and Rwanda to start negotiations on a new legally binding global agreement to tackle plastic pollution in the way the Paris Agreement has done on climate change and Montreal protocol for ozone depletion. .