The number of injured from the explosion of the gas line at the BC air base has increased to 22





The number of confirmed injuries from an explosion at the 19 Wing CFB Comox air force base has risen to 22, says the Department of National Defense (DND). In a press release Friday, defense officials said the injuries included 16 military members and six civilians. One person is in hospital, while 21 others have been treated and released. Read more: 10 injured in explosion at CFB Comox air base on Vancouver Island The blast was connected to a gas line, which included a barracks building under renovation, but officials said it was also being used for housing. All those known to have been at the base at the time of the blast have been counted, the DND said, but that the extent of the damage made it difficult to clear the scene. The story goes down the ad Read more: The Canadian Armed Forces arrive in BC An urban search and rescue team from Esquimalt controlled the scene with acoustic and infrared sensors, the DND said. Wendy Black, who lives a few miles away, said she was sitting by her window drinking tea when she was shaken by the blast. “We heard this ‘boom’ really loud and the whole house was shaking, the cabinets, the cats were running and we were like, ‘what was that?'” She said. Federal, provincial and military investigations into the blast began Friday.















