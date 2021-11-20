The wife of the jailed former Interpol chief says his friend risks the same fate

LYON, France (AP) The wife of the former Interpol president, who went missing in Beijing in 2018 and was jailed, says she fears a similar fate could await China’s last candidate for a role in the international body. of the police.

China confirmed this week that it intends to seek a seat on the 13-member governing body of Interpol, but did not say who its candidate would be. Lawmakers and foreign rights activists, fearful that China wants to use Interpol’s reach and influence to pursue critics in exile, said the candidate is a senior Chinese police official, Hu Binchen.

The wife of jailed former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, Grace Meng, told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview that she and her husband know Hu well and that they were friends. Hu works in the powerful Ministry of Public Security of China. It is part of the security apparatus that helps keep the ruling Communist Party of China in power by enforcing its narrow cap on dissent.

Grace Meng said Hu and her husband – who was deputy public security minister before being purged and jailed on corruption charges – were colleagues for many years. She says they were so close that the Mengs twin boys knew Hu as their uncle.

Mr. Hu Binchen is someone I know extremely well because he was once a subordinate of Mr. Mengs. He worked with Mr. Meng for about 20 years. I also know Mr. Hu for about 10 years, she said in the AP interview. It took place this week in Lyon, France, where Interpol is headquartered and where she has stayed since the disappearance of her husband, received asylum and lived under the protection of French police with their children.

She said a role at Interpol for Hu could be fraught with risk, including, perhaps, for himself. She said Hu could find himself in a very difficult position, with loyalties that could be shared between his former colleague and the necessity of obeying the Communist Party.

At present, China, in the absence of a better phrase, is eradicating the destructive influence of Mr. Meng Hongwei, conducting a political purge, she said. So if Mr. Hu Binchen sympathizes with us or helps us, or expresses kindness to us, it means that he will violate party discipline. If he respects party discipline, hell is against basic human goodness. So this is a problem.

One day, will Mr. Hu Binchen also disappear, like Mr. Meng? she asked.

The Interpol Executive Committee and its new president will be elected at a General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey, next week. The governing body oversees the day-to-day administrator of Interpol, the Secretary-General. It also sets policy and direction for the global police organization that works on common law enforcement issues and helps countries apprehend crime suspects by issuing international wanted notices.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, through spokesman Zhao Lijian, said that China will nominate a candidate because it wants to actively support the goals of organizations to fight terrorism, fight transnational crime and make the world safer.

Interpol is a professional organization to fight transnational crime and should not be bothered by political and other factors, Zhao said.

Meng Hongwei was elected president of Interpol in November 2016, but served less than two years from what was supposed to be a 4-year term. He was immediately replaced by then-Vice President Kim Jong Yang of South Korea, whose presidency is now coming to an end.

After disappearing, China announced in 2019 that Meng had been stripped of its membership in the Communist Party. In January 2020, a court announced that he was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison on charges of accepting more than $ 2 million in bribes.

The court said he pleaded guilty and expressed regret. His wife has long claimed the allegations were fabricated and that her husband was purged because he was using his high-profile position to push for change.

In an interview with the AP this week, Grace Meng said she remains “extremely angry with Interpol for his handling of the matter.” She is particularly unhappy that she quickly accepted his resignation with immediate effect, when the circumstances and reasons for his disappearance were shrouded in mystery.

She continued the interview with a letter to Interpol, asking for information. She asked her to detail what steps she had taken to ensure her husband was alive and had access to him, and to determine if he had freely resigned and had access to legal counsel.

“How can the president of one of the most powerful international organizations disappear in the middle of his term and Interpol react by informing the world that it has nothing more to say?” she asked in the letter.

In a statement to the AP, an Interpol spokesman said China had withdrawn Meng as its body delegate following his disappearance, meaning he could no longer be considered president. He said the corruption allegations against him had nothing to do with Interpol or his role there.

While the situation regarding Ms. Meng, from a human point of view, is unfortunate, Ms. Mengs’s allegations against Interpol are misguided, the statement said.