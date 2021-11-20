The International Institute aims to accommodate 1,000 Afghan refugees





of International Institute has received a $ 1.5 million grant to help it resettle Afghan refugees in St. Louis. An International Institute volunteer loads a truckload of household goods donated to Afghan refugees. More than 800 volunteers have helped the International Institute’s efforts to relocate 1,000 people. The Pershing Charitable Trust donated the money, which will go to basic expenses for Afghan refugees such as food, furniture and rent. His gift was a response to the request of the International Institute for the Community of St. It is more than just displacement, said Arrey Obenson, president of the International Institute, about the goals of his organization. It really helps Afghans succeed in this community. The next step is education and also career development and loans because we want to bring them into the workforce. The mayor of St. The refugees are families of U.S. allies who qualified for special visas while working alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Business executives joined Jones in receiving the refugees. People and families from Afghanistan should come to St. ., said at the time. After about two months of seeking donations and recruiting volunteers, International Institute staff have begun to quickly resettle Afghan refugees. The agency welcomed 61 people last week and at least 123 others this week, Obenson said. The organization had never placed more than 99 people in a single week before. More than 800 volunteers are involved, packing items such as household items and toiletries for eventual use by Afghan refugees. The International Institute has also received $ 60,000 in gift cards, nearly half of which it has already distributed. Too often we focus on things that are wrong with our community and fail to understand what is right. And if there is one moment when we can celebrate this community, it is time, Obenson said. Because we could not be here without the community standing up the way they did. International Institute of St. International Institute President Arrey Obenson says his agency will resettle more refugees this week than there have been in every single week. International Institute officials are circulating a detailed request for donations between private foundations and other grantees. In it, the organization states that the federal government reimbursement for 1,000 refugees will amount to more than $ 1.1 million, less than half of what the agency needs. The $ 1.5 million grant from the Pershing Charitable Trust will cover most of this gap. But the International Institute is also looking to build its capacity to help it respond to this and future crises, as it reduced its staff during the administration of former President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order banning immigration from some Muslim majority countries soon. after taking office in 2017. Last year, the International Institute helped about 135 refugees start new lives in St. Louis. A recent $ 200,000 donation from the Lutheran Foundation will fund IT upgrades for the International Institute office and two new staff positions. Commerce Bank and Enterprise Holdings each donated $ 150,000, Obenson said. It really makes us a better, stronger organization that can respond to needs over time. That makes us more sustainable, that’s the word as an organization, Obenson said. International Institute leaders would also like to convert a former monastery on its property to temporary accommodation for 60 to 80 refugees, a project they estimate will cost at least $ 350,000. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @jeremydgoodwin

