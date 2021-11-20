NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins becomes the first woman of color to join the crew of the International Space Station | Intelligent news





NASA astronauts Jessica Watkinswill be the first woman of color to complete a long-term mission on boardInternational Space Station(ISS) for the upcoming launch of SpaceX Crew-4, the space agency announced in astatement.The launch is scheduled for April 2022 and will be Watkins’s first space trip. Joined NASA astronautsKjell Lindgren,Robert Hines, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut.Samantha Cristoforetti, Watkins will complete a six-month scientific mission in the ISS microgravity lab and serve as the team mission specialist. A work she hopes will be an example for children of color. “Especially young girls of color, to be able to see an example of ways they can participate and succeed,” she tells Watkins.New York Times’Joey Roulette “For me, this has been very important, and so if I can contribute to that in some way, it definitely’s worth it.” Watkins earned a bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences from Stanford University and completed a doctoral program in geology at the University of California, Los Angeles, reports Robert Lea forNewsweek. Watkins studied landslides on Mars and other surface processes on the Red Planet during her doctoral study. During that time, Watkins was interned for NASA at the Ames Research Center and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). “Those experiences were really what helped shape me as a scientist and explorer,” Watkins said in a.statement. Shortly after completing her doctorate, Watkins worked as a postdoctoral student at the California Institute of Technology (CalTech). She was a member of the scientific team that worked on planning missions for NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Newsweek reports. While at CalTech, Watkins was selected for the class of NASA astronaut candidate in 2017, where he trained in ISS operating systems and spacewalk simulations, according to Newsweek. The ISS was launched in 1998 and operations began in 2000. Of the 249 people who visited the station, only seven were black astronauts, New York Times reports. Victor Glover, a test pilot and navy commander, became the first black crew member to embark on an extended mission aboard the ISS after joining the body of NASA astronauts in 2013. The other six colored individuals who visited the station stayed for 12 days or less. The first black American to go into space was Guion S. Bluford in 1983, followed byMae Jemisonin 1992, who became the first woman of color to reach the final limit when she joined the Space Shuttle Endeavor team. NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps would be the first woman of color to work and live on the ISS in2018, but it was replacedfrom Serena Aun-Chancelleryfor reasons unknown and undisclosed by NASA, reportsNew York Times. In addition to completing her mission on the ISS, Watkins is among the 18 astronauts selected to joinNASA ArtemisThe team that will be the first to step on the Moon since the Apollo missions 50 years ago, reports Meghan Bartels forSpace.com. The Artemis program will include the first woman and the first person of color to arrive on Earth’s natural satellite. Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/nasa-astronaut-jessica-watkins-as-first-black-woman-to-join-international-space-station-crew-180979089/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos