Floods before Christ: The new commandment limits how much gasoline some can buy

There will be one limiting the amount of gasoline drivers can buy in the southwest of BC for the next 10 to 11 days, Deputy Prime Minister Mike Farnworth announced during a conference on Friday.

“People in southwestern British Columbia, Vancouver Island and the Sun Coast will be limited to 30 liters per visit to the gas station,” he said. “There will be temporary shortages, but we are taking this important step to maintain our gasoline supply. According to the order, gas stations will be required to ensure that their gasoline reserves last until December 1,” he said. this year. “

Emergency and essential vehicles will still have unlimited access to gas. The order was given under the jurisdiction of the state of emergency of the province.

The Trans Mountain pipeline, which supplies fuel to most of the lower continent, was closes earlier this week due to the flood situation.

There is no indication of any oil spill and “every effort is being made to safely restart the pipeline as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement. declaration Thursday.

Farnworth, meanwhile, said the province is working to bring more gasoline by truck and barge from Alberta as well as several states in the US

Farnworth would not confirm if BC was running out of gas. He also said police would not patrol the pumps and urged people to understand and co-operate with the restrictions.

Gas stations in Greater Victoria are experiencing supply shortages, with many of them running out of fuel and awaiting deliveries, and drivers are not helping by panicking at the pumps.

After part of the Malahat highway was washed away, some people apparently tried to fill their vehicles with gas for fear there would be a shortage. Experts say fuel consumption actually created a fuel shortage.

“There’s a product available,” Eric Gault, operations director for Peninsula Co-op, a food and gas cooperative, told CTV News Vancouver Island. “We just can’t get him through the hurdle at this time.”

Gault says there is plenty of fuel on the island, but the problem is that current conditions are making it difficult for trucks to pass Malahat from storage facilities in Chemainus and Nanaimo.

Farnworth issued a second order Friday, restricting travel on the heavily affected highways to essential vehicles only.

Non-essential travel is limited to the following routes: Highway 99 from the intersection of Lillooet River Road to Lake Hydro Seton Campground, Highway 3 from Highway 5 junction in Hope to Princeton West Entrance and Highway 7 from Crossroads Highway 9 in Agassiz to the intersection of Highway 1 in Hope.

“There are legitimate and essential reasons for people to travel through restricted areas,” he said. “Examples include the commercial transport of goods, the movement of essential supplies such as food and water, fuel and medical supplies, the transport of livestock and agricultural supplies.”

As more roads are repaired and the number of essential trips cleared, Farnworth said, restrictions will be eased.

The option of demolishing homes to build a massive garbage dump in flood-hit Abbotsford, BC, is no longer on the table, according to the city mayor.

“I have to be very clear: The erection option is no longer being considered and will not be built,” Mayor Henry Brown said during an update Friday.

Crews will instead build a temporary replacement dam to support an existing one in hopes of preventing floodwaters from crossing Prairin Sumas.

Late Thursday, Brown told reporters that the city was seeking the help of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel to build a 2.5-kilometer rope along Highway 1, which would mean the expropriation and demolition of 22 homes.

A total of 120 CAF members are deployed to assist Abbotsford.

WATER BOILING TIPS IN SUMAS PRAIRIE

A tip for boiling water has also been issued for the Prairie Sumas area.

In one Updating released Thursday, the city of Abbotsford said the water supply will be restored to the existing isolated Sumas Prairie water distribution system.

The city said water would be introduced “pipe after pipe as roads become accessible and we can confirm there is no breakdown”.

Boiling water advice is expected to be in effect for “a few days”.

The city said no other area of ​​the Abbotsford water system has been affected and the water “remains safe to drink”.

Officials say work has begun to assess flood-damaged homes in a city in BC as the province continues to shake from a devastating storm on Monday.

In one Updating On Friday, officials at Merritt said trained inspectors are being brought to the city to begin a rapid assessment of property damage that was directly affected by the floods.

The city says once the assessments are completed, homes will be labeled green, yellow or red. A process will be put in place to allow those with green-labeled homes to return to collect assets and begin repair efforts.

Crews at Merritt are also conducting a series of inspections and tests on the city’s drinking water system.

For the time being, a city-wide evacuation order remains in force.

BOOTS CAF ON THE GROUND

Federal Defense Minister Anita Anand said that over the next 30 days “and possibly even longer if necessary”, the CAF will be in BC to help the province through the current crisis.

“They can evacuate people to safe places, provide assistance to those who are vulnerable, trapped or in difficulty, support critical provincial supply chains, investigate flood impacts to help plan BC relief efforts. and assist local authorities in protecting critical infrastructure. ” she said.

Anand said up to 350 personnel are ready to be deployed to BC from Edmonton as part of the immediate response unit.

Two helicopters operated by CAF are also conducting damage assessment in the region.

Anand said there are also “thousands of other members on standby” who are willing to help if needed.

Several schools on the lower continent of the province are planning to reopen next week.

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday evening, the Chilliwack School District said it was planning a “full return to school” on Monday.

The school district said it would “communicate information about returning to school, including valid bus routes, for all families” on Sunday.

“The district understands that keeping schools closed for the last four days has negatively affected some families in our community,” the post reads.

Schools in Chilliwack County remain closed Friday.

Dairy farms in flood-affected areas have also been destroyed.

Holger Schwichtenberg, chairman of BC Dairy in Agassiz, BC, told CTV’s Your Morning that while his farm was unaffected by the storm, he spent the last few days helping his colleagues and neighbors.

“We’ve seen people whose farms – their livelihoods – are 60 years old [now] under six feet of water, “he said.” And they got the evacuation order which means you have to leave, you have no choice. “

He said many animals from these farms have ended up on farms in Chilliwack.

But Schwichtenberg said the remaining animals desperately need food and water and will have to be rescued once the flood waters are low enough.

He also said that because trucks are unable to go to farms to get milk, many farms have had to dump their produce.

TRANSPORT CANADA STRENGTH NOTE

Transport Canada says an aircraft notice (NOTAM) issued Thursday has been extended.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the agency said NOTAM, which restricts all aircraft, including drones, from flying less than 300 meters between Abbotsford Airport and Chilliwack Airport, has been extended until midnight PST on November 24th.

The agency is also urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel to Chilliwack Airport at this time.

INSURANCE ISSUES

As damage assessments continue throughout BC, one expert says securing to cover flood damage from the storm can be difficult for some homeowners.

Jason Thistlethwaite is a professor at the University of Waterloo whose research focuses on the economic impacts of extreme weather and climate change.

He told CTV’s Your Morning that he is concerned that many of the floods in BC have occurred in areas considered to be at high risk.

“Insurance is generally not available in those areas,” he said.

He said the type of insurance coverage available for the type of first damage in BC is known as “ground flood insurance”.

“The first thing I would do is take a look at the fine print of your insurance policy, just to see what coverage is available for that land part of the flood,” Thistlethwaite said.

He said anyone who may be unsure of their coverage should contact their insurance company.

Thistlethwaite said unfortunately, there are many high risk areas in Canada.

“We have about 10 percent of Canadians,” he said [who] live in these areas and insurance is unlikely to be available for that kind of flood, “he said.” So I’m a little worried we’ll have some problems in the coming weeks as people try and understand and there they are likely to find that they are not covered for the type of damage that has occurred. “

With files from CTV News’ Brendan Strain, Michele Brunoro, Ian Holliday, Sarah Turnbull and Alyse Kotyk