Jessica Watkins will be the first woman of color to live and work at ISSExBulletin

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images For the first time, a woman of color will live and work on the International Space Station, starting in April next year. Jessica Watkins, who was born in Maryland but now considers Colorado home, is scheduled to spend six months at the ISS as a mission specialist. This will be her first mission in space. The crew for this mission known as Crew-4 will be fourth the rotation of astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the ISS. Watkins joined the ranks of NASA astronauts in 2017 and worked in the space agency research centers, especially in rovin Mars, Curiosity. Watkins says she grew up admiring astronauts like Mae Jemison, the first colored woman in space, and Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. And she hopes her work on the ISS board will inspire more children of color to aspire to space travel. “I hope all young girls, especially young girls of color who are interested in STEM and interested in exploring space, feel empowered to do so,” Watkins told Colorado Public Radio last year. “I just hope young girls across the country feel that way now.” And the International Space Station may not be Watkins’ only stop in space. With a background in geology and studying the surface of Mars, Watkins “certainly” would be interested in traveling to the red planet, “as long as we have a trip back,” she joked in the CPR interview.

