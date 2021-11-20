Britain demands ban on single-use plastic plates and cutlery in England





LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Disposable plastic plates and cutlery and polystyrene cups could all be banned in England as the British government seeks to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, he said on Saturday. England uses 1.1 billion disposable plates and 4.25 billion disposable tableware items, most of which are plastic, per year, but only 10% are recycled after disposal, he said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register According to the proposals in a 12-week public consultation, businesses and consumers will need to move towards more sustainable alternatives. The government also launched a special call for evidence to address other sources of plastic pollution, such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, bags and other disposable cups. Banning plastic in these articles may be a policy measure in the future. “There is a growing awareness of the damage that plastic does to our environment and marine life in particular. We want to reduce the use of plastic in packaging and ban its use in waste-related items,” said Environment Minister George Eustice. We have already banned plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds and now plan to extend the ban to cutlery and balloon sticks where alternative materials, such as wood, can be used. Last year in England a ban came into force on the supply of straw and plastic stirrers and cotton buds with plastic stalks. Mandatory tariffs for disposable transport bags have reduced consumption in major supermarkets by 95% since 2015. The transferred administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own plastic waste policies. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by James Davey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

