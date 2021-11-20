Is a 5th wave of COVID-19 coming this winter?





Vaccines will curb infections and diseases

To begin with, about 60 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID, which means that nearly 200 million people will be highly protected from hospitalization if they become infected with the coronavirus. Millions of young children aged 5 to 11 will be added to those numbers alone.

So even if cases increase this winter, we are unlikely to see a return to the overcrowded ICUs and makeshift morgues of a year ago, said David Dowdy, MD, associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. . at a recent press conference.

Unvaccinated people are over 11 times more likely to die from COVID than vaccinated individuals,latest dataindicates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the height of last winter, when vaccines were just emerging, an average of 3,400 people died from the disease every day. Now the average, though still alarming, is around 1000.

And although vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections, having a significant portion of the vaccinated population will help keep the number of cases out of control, experts predict. Unvaccinated individuals are approximately six times more likely to test positive for COVID than their vaccinated peers. Moreover, people who are vaccinated and contract COVID are less likely to spread it to others, studies show.

Last November, the U.S. was seeing about 160,000 new infections every day; now, we were counting about 80,000, which is still very high, but you are not seeing that exponential growth we saw last year, Madad said.

Last year, everyone was at risk, said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas School of Public Health. This year, you can protect yourself.

Treatment of COVID-19 can be made easier

Another factor that could make this winter less deadly than last: advances in COVID-19 treatment.

Two drug manufacturers, Merck and Pfizer, have sought authorization for emergency use from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for antiviral pills that they say could greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in people infected with virusin.

The FDA Expert Advisory Panel is scheduled to review oral antiviral data soon. If authorized, the pills will be the first home treatment designed to prevent disease progression. The treatments currently available should be administered at a health care institution.

If you have COVID-19 and especially if you have a weakened immune system or are at risk, these are a game change, Dowdy said. However, when it comes to preventing an infection in the first place, vaccines are far from our best tool and will remain so, he added.

It is important to continue to be vigilant

The coronavirus will still have some advantages this winter. Cold weather pushes people inside, where germs, including what causes COVID-19, spread more easily. Some northeastern states, even those with high vaccination rates, are already seeing an increase in COVID cases, Troisi noted.

Add to this the fact that virus transmission, driven primarily by the highly contagious delta variant, is still high in most of the US, which means there is a greater chance that you will come in contact with the virus and expose yourself to him, Madad said. Plus, with the holidays on the horizon, more people will go to the rails, roads and skies to visit friends and family, giving the virus even more opportunities to circulate.

If you are not vaccinated, you should be concerned, Madad said, pointing to the ruthless delta variant, which caused cases to rise on the rise this summer. The facts and science are clear: You are at a really high risk of being exposed to the virus and potentially having serious consequences.

If you are fully vaccinated, the sky is not falling; you are still well protected, she added. However, a boost kick, if you qualify, can add even more protection. This way you can wear a mask in public indoor environments.

After all, cases are growing and it is time to continue to be vigilant, Madad said.

How many coronavirus waves will we see?

When will all these COVID ridges be flattened forever? This is a little harder to predict, experts say, and the virus has surprised us before. But the pandemic as we know it is likely to shift when we gain more control over the outbreak, Anthony Fauci, MD, the nations’ leading expert on infectious diseases, told a recent news conference.

We do not really know what that number is, but we will know when we get there, he said. It is certainly much, much lower than 80,000 new infections a day, and it is much lower than 1,000 deaths a day and tens of thousands of hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, seasonal waves are likely to continue, Dowdy said, adding that we can see them for many years, if not for our lives. But as we develop immunity to the virus, COVID is likely to become milder over time, he said, which is why introducing vaccines into the arms of as many people as possible is so important.

The world may never look like before the pandemic and we may still be in a winter increase of cases this year. But from the perspective of COVID-19, there are many reasons to believe that things will be much better in 2022 than they have been for us these past two years, Dowdy said.