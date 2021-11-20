Brit accepts the role in the International Ring of Film Piracy





A Briton has admitted to being a member of an international video piracy network that illegally distributed “almost every film published by major production studios”. On Thursday, before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman, George Bridi pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Bridi, who is 52 years old, was part of the Sparks Group – DESCRIBED by Europol as “one of the largest online piracy groups in the world” – since 2011. The Sparks Group compromised the copyright protection of television shows and movies and then illegally distributed online content before the retail release date. After lying to wholesale distributors of DVD and Blu-ray Discs to obtain copyrighted content prior to its release, Sparks Group members used specialized software to hack the hardware and then reproduced and encoded the content in a format that could was easily copied and distributed online. The Sparks Group piracy operation was dismantled in August 2020 in a coordinated effort by law enforcement authorities in nearly 20 countries supported by Eurojust and Europol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said the Group’s activities “had caused tens of millions of dollars in losses in film production studios.” Bridi was loaded along with his alleged collaborators Umar Ahmad and Jonatan Correa in a INDICTMENT was sealed on August 26 last year. Brid’s role in the conspiracy was to arrange for the receipt, posting, or delivery of discs from distributors based in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey to other members of the Sparks Group prior to their official release date. The Briton also agreed to play the discs using computer software that bypassed the copyright protection on the discs and reproduced the copyrighted content for further distribution on the Internet. “As he admitted in court today, George Bridi participated in an international video piracy network that illegally distributed worldwide almost every film published by major production studios and television shows worldwide,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Bridi bypassed copyright protection on DVDs and Blu-Ray discs to distribute movies illegally online, but he and his crew could not escape law enforcement control and Bridi is now awaiting sentencing for his crime. . “ Brid’s sentence is set for January 20, 2022.

