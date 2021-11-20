Canada to recognize more vaccines, will soon require international students and workers to be fully vaccinated







Canada announced several new border measures that will take effect at the end of the month. Starting Nov. 30, Canada will expand the list of COVID-19 vaccines that travelers may receive to be considered fully vaccinated, according to a government press release. Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN will be added to the existing list of approved manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Get help with Canadian work permits Then as of January 15, 2022, appointed excluded passengers will only be allowed to enter the country if they are fully vaccinated with one of the approved vaccines. This list includes: of family Canadian members, permanent residents and people registered under the Indian Act;

international students age 18 years and older;

athletes;

work permit holders, except those working in agriculture and food processing; AND

essential service providers, such as truck drivers. Following the entry into force of the new measures, people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will only be allowed to travel to Canada if they meet an exception. Some of the excluded groups include agricultural and food processing workers, marine crew members, people coming for compassionate reasons, new permanent residents, displaced refugees, and some children under the age of 18. These travelers, who are exempt from the need to be fully vaccinated, will still be subject to testing, quarantine and other entry requirements. Those who are not vaccinated and are not included in an exemption will be barred from entering Canada. Also, as of November 30, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents would be able to return to the country without a COVID-19 test if their journey was less than 72 hours. Canadian travelers leaving the country for more than three days will still be required to take a negative PCR test prior to arrival upon their return. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. lawmakers that Canada was planning a three-step approach to removing the requirement for travelers to provide border officials with a PCR test. Globe and Mail reports.The next phase is expected to affect American travelers. After that, testing measures are expected to be lifted for travelers from the rest of the world. The U.S. recently lifted restrictions on Canadians crossing the land border for non-essential reasons. Fully vaccinated travelers were not required to take a test when entering the US, but would have to obtain one when crossing into Canada. For many weeks, experts have been urging the Canadian government to consider removing the costly requirement of the COVID-19 PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers on short cross-border journeys. The main reason given is that these tests are expensive, usually between $ 150 and $ 300, and can be logistically difficult to perform if the length of stay is short. According to many people, like those who have to travel often for business, this makes traveling between two countries very expensive. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce issued a declaration on Nov. 17, calling on Canada to lift the pre-departure PCR test requirement for vaccinated travelers. “Removing unnecessary and outdated travel rules will help of Canada businesses return to work and compete, ”said Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration CIC News All rights reserved. Visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Options |

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cicnews.com/2021/11/canada-to-recognize-more-vaccines-will-soon-require-international-students-and-workers-to-be-fully-vaccinated-1119648.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos