Tucson International Airport offers vaccines against COVID-19





TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) – Tucson International Airport announced it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to travelers and community members from November 22 to December 3. According to a press release, it will offer all three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson). Officials say anyone in need of a second dose or booster vaccine will need to bring their vaccination card with them. Vaccines will be administered within an office located at the baggage charge level next to baggage belt # 7. Vaccines will be available as usual and appointments are not required. Working hours are 11: 00-15: 00 for the following dates: Monday, November 22nd

Tuesday, November 23rd

Wednesday, November 24th

Thursday, November 29th

Thursday, December 2nd

Friday, December 3rd Officials say the vaccines will be available on a more routine basis starting Monday, December 6th. Starting that week, the POD will have staff every Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11am to 3pm. POD is for patients 12 years of age and older. Anyone in need of a pediatric dose will need to visit another location, such as the Abrams Public Health Center 3950 S Country Club Road . Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

