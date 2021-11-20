BMO Announces 2021 Celebrating Grant Benefits on International Women Entrepreneurship Day





80 thousand dollars in grants awarded to 8 women-owned businesses in the US CHIKAGO, November 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – BMO Harris Bank today announced the 2021 beneficiaries of its BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program. This BMO community program awarded grants to eight American women-owned businesses for their contribution to social, environmental, and economic sustainability, whether through the policies, practices, or products of their organizations. The grant program aims to provide an additional source of financial assistance to women-owned businesses. Beneficiaries of the BMO 2021 Women in Grants Program in the US are below, with further information about each included in the attached media package: “Congratulations to these courageous entrepreneurs who are fostering change and advancing sustainability in their communities through their businesses,” he said. Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Head of Group, Personal Banking and Business in North America, BMO Financial Group. “Our commitment to removing barriers to women’s financial progress is at the heart of our BMO Celebrating Women programs and a driving force behind our goal to boldly increase the benefits of business and life. Through lending, investing, giving and engaging in “Our local communities, our goal is to create more opportunities for recovery and success.” The responses received from this year’s applicants showed that women business owners are among the most active, resilient and agile groups of entrepreneurs leading sustainable development in United States. Recipients overcome pandemic challenges by using creative and innovative ways to conduct business in a developing environment. BMO engaged Knowledge Center for Women Entrepreneurship to conduct research on how women business owners who applied for this year’s grants incorporate sustainability into their businesses. The main points of this research show: Applicants implemented at least one sustainability initiative with 80 per cent of businesses practicing social sustainability, 65 per cent economic and 50 per cent environmental.

Many grant applicants aim to promote economic sustainability by ensuring better living standards for all through certifications and partnerships.

Almost all grant applicants stated that protecting the environment through responsible consumption, waste management and recycling is part of their daily business practice.

Women business owners are promoting social sustainability outcomes by changing organizational culture and human resource practices by:

Improving women’s representation in business leadership and the workforce;



Removing barriers for other women entrepreneurs; AND



Since the announcement of the annual BMO Women's Holiday Grants Program in 2020, BMO has: launched Strengthening the BMO a series of long – term commitments to advance inclusive economic recovery in United States, pledging $5 billion over five years to address the key barriers faced by unserved businesses, communities and households. The program has already surpassed the early objectives by over $2 billion in engagements during the first 12 months of the program.

As part of EMpower, he announced $300 million ABOUT Women in Business AND BMO for black and latin businesses to provide better access to affordable lending, meaningful partnerships, resources and tools to create more opportunities for real financial growth and progress. Set new diversity targets for senior management and executive roles through its Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, including maintaining leadership in gender diversity with at least 40 percent of senior management positions filled by employees identified as women.

ABOUT Women in Business AND BMO for black and latin businesses to provide better access to affordable lending, meaningful partnerships, resources and tools to create more opportunities for real financial growth and progress. Set new diversity targets for senior management and executive roles through its Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, including maintaining leadership in gender diversity with at least 40 percent of senior management positions filled by employees identified as women. To learn more about BMO Celebrating Women, visit bmoharris.com/women and join in the social conversation using # BMOforWomen. About BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank offers a wide range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and toll free access to over 40,000 ATMs worldwide United States. BMO Harris Bank Commercial Banking Team offers a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and market focus across all United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visitcompany fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank NA FDIC Member. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of $ 971 billion CDN in terms of July 31, 2021. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-announces-2021-celebrating-women-grant-recipients-on-international-womens-entrepreneurship-day-301429282.html SOURCE BMO Harris Bank

