Indian farmers who have been protesting peacefully for 16 months are celebrating a major victory after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government’s intention to repeal three bills, which were called both against farmers and pro-corporation by protesters. But Harpal Sangha, a leader of a farmers’ union and chairman of the Free Committee Kisan Doaba, said the protests still have no end on the horizon, despite the repeal of the bills.

What we asked for was not agreed, they only did half of what we wanted. They have not been done yet, he said.

The controversial farm laws, which were originally passed without any discussion in parliament, will now be repealed in the next parliament, which resumes in December, according to Modi.

Invoices in question, which had passed last year, eliminated the mandate system (MSP), which ensures that farmers are paid a guaranteed minimum for their harvest. Most farmers sell their crops under the government-controlled mandate system in order to avoid competition with larger corporations. These bills would in fact have changed the rules about the sale, pricing and storage of products, which farmers feared would lead to further privatization of the agricultural industry.

Farmers are now demanding that the MSP be expanded to cover more crops. Currently grains like wheat and rice (rice) are mainly covered in the Indian province of Punjab, but Sandha said the goal is to bring equality to all of India, not just one region. Sangha said the initial demands of farmers were always for MSP to be applied to all crops and across the country.

They have not met our requirements. Until they did, they would continue to protest, he said. In many parts of the country, farmers are still in trouble. There is no facility in India, we need that.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, Prime Minister Modis’s government had been steadfast in their faith that bills would have created free competition in the market by allowing farmers to sell directly to buyers and avoid the wholesale market that would benefit farmers. Yet despite the governments ’desire to involve farmers in the talks, they were simultaneously suppressing any dissent. The government used a range of tactics including the arrest of journalists covering the protests, calling on Twitter to suspend accounts with opposing views and labeling celebrities who support farmers as anti-Indians.

















During his national television speech, Modi said he wanted to apologize to the nation and “make a fresh start.”

“I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was missing in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farming brothers,” Modi said.

Sangha is just one by one estimated 300,000 farmers who took part in the protests. While he encourages people to have small celebrations, he noted that the work is not over and could not be done without international support. Sangha highlighted Canada’s efforts, including the support of Canadian government officials.

On several occasions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upheld the rights of farmers to protest peacefully and faced opposition from the Indian government. Other Liberal MPs and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh publicly expressed their support for the farmers.

We have felt the support from all over the world from our brothers everywhere. Farmers everywhere have supported us because they know they were on the right side of history, Sangha said.

Mo Dhaliwal, co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an advocacy organization that actively supported farmers’ protests, said his goal was to ensure that people who rose up against the Indian government were supported and safe. Dhaliwal, who has been accused by India of an alleged international conspiracy to divide India alongside climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna, thinks the attention given to protests internationally played a factor in getting the Modi government to accepted.

I think what the diaspora, be it Vancouver, Surrey, Toronto or Brampton, was really bringing international attention and scrutiny to India, Dhaliwal said. “It did not allow them to continue working in the same authoritarian way that they would normally do.”

















Dhaliwal said that over the past year, whether on the streets in Delhi or Surrey, it has been the elderly in the community who have been the foundation of the farmers movement. He thinks the older generation passed on their wisdom to the younger ones as the two worked together to create massive cities with tents, run air-conditioning and serve tens of thousands of people food on a daily basis.

The celebration we see is truly a kind of congratulation to our elders and the community that has been in Delhi under the elements for the past year, Dhaliwal said. It is their resilience, their resilience, their voices, their energy that passed this on to us.

Despite the victory, Dhaliwal said people should not leave their guards, citing previous actions by the Modi government. Dhaliwal spoke about the violence displayed by Indian government to protesters in January 26 that left one person dead and hundreds injured.

He said he would continue to support farmers if they decide to continue the protest as they seek to meet their demands.

I think functionally in the short term, today is something to celebrate. But in the long run, that puts farmers back in the status quo, he said.

Sangha and other senior union members said they are open to negotiations with the government over their demands, but have had limited access to speak with decision-makers.