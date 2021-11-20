Iraqi migrants caught in border crisis in Belarus fly home | News, Sports, Work

BAGHDAD (AP) – Hundreds of Iraqis returned home from Belarus on Thursday after abandoning their hopes of reaching the European Union – a repatriation following tensions on Poland’s eastern border as thousands of migrants were stranded in a cold forest and wet.

Many others still in Belarus have moved to a hot warehouse not far from the border, emptying a makeshift camp, Belarusian state media report. But the Polish Ministry of Defense posted a video showing several hundred people and their tents still near an official crossing point.

It was not clear if the two countries were talking about two different countries on their border, but it was typical of the duel stories that marked the crisis, in which both Belarus and Poland sought to portray themselves in a positive light while described others as insensitive and irresponsible to migrants.

“We were hostages – victims trapped between Belarus and the European Union. said a young man returning from Iraq in a black hood after his flight arrived in Baghdad.

“Belarus police are the same as ISIS. he said, referring to the brutal militants from the Islamic State group that invaded Iraq several years ago. Then he left.

Ali Kadhim, who is returning to his home in Basra, said he wanted to go to Europe because there are “There are no jobs and the situation is very bad lately.”

He said he had reached an agreement with a smuggler to take him to the Belarus-Poland border area, where a Belarusian border guard took his passport and mobile phone and prevented him from leaving the forest. For three days, he had no food, water or internet service, he said.

“I lived with what I found on earth. I mean, I had to live in three meetings in a whole day. ” said Kadhim.

Of the 430 people who flew from Minsk, 390 landed at Irbil International Airport in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region before the flight resumed to Baghdad, said Jihad al-Diwan, head of media relations for Iraq’s civil aviation authority. About 30 others who had registered for the flight had problems with their documents and did not board, according to Iraqi officials who organized the return.

A woman who arrived in Irbil was carrying a basin with a child. Most still wore heavy winter clothes from their time in Belarus, despite the warm weather in Iraq. Another woman collapsed, apparently fainting.

Tensions had risen on the Poland-Belarus border in recent days, with about 2,000 people trapped between forces from both countries. On Tuesday, some of the migrants had thrown stones at Polish troops, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

The UN refugee agency says about half of the migrants in the border area were women and children.

At least 12 people have died in the area in recent weeks from harsh conditions in the border area, including a 1-year-old whose death was reported on Thursday by a Polish humanitarian organization.

Muslims in Poland buried an unidentified immigrant in a cemetery in Bohoniki, where a Tatar population has lived for centuries. It was the second such funeral there for an immigrant within a week.

Most migrants are fleeing conflict or hopelessness in the Middle East and aim to reach Germany or other Western European countries. But Poland has taken a tough stance to leave them n, and Belarus did not want them to return to the capital Minsk or settle otherwise in the country.

The West has accused Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko of using immigrants as hostages to destabilize the 27-nation bloc in retaliation for its sanctions on its authoritarian regime. Belarus denies creating the crisis, which has seen migrants enter the country since the summer and then try to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Probably up to 7,000 migrants remain in Belarus, according to authorities there. Many of them have been relocated to the warehouse temporary shelter since Tuesday, where they were given mattresses, water, hot meals and medical assistance.

Iraqi Kurds said the warehouse was quickly filled, with insufficient food or places to sleep. A video provided by the Associated Press showed men, women and children in sleeping bags or on blankets on the floor.

“In the beginning the situation was good, that is, on the first day. We got three meals a day. But as more people came from the forest, it has become more and more crowded. As a result, we got no dinner yesterday and no lunch today. said a young Iraqi Kurd.

“As you can see, it is getting very crowded here and it is not easy to find a place to sit or sleep.” he added, speaking on condition of anonymity because he feared retaliation. “But it ‘s much better than staying in the woods.”

Everyone in stock “He spent a lot of money to come here and they do not want to come back,” he said.

Amid border tensions, the war of words has also drawn the EU and Belarus’s ally, Russia.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson accuses Belarus of involvement “an act of smuggling state-sponsored migrants” and said sanctions and bans on flights to Minsk carrying migrants were “Our most effective tools in this fight.”

The G-7 foreign ministers of major industrialized countries also condemned “Orchestration of the Belarusian regime of irregular migration beyond its borders.”

Natalya Eismont, a spokeswoman for Lukashenko, said the fact that hundreds had left Belarus showed that the government was holding its share of the market. The rest are “He categorically refuses to fly, but we will work for that,” she said.

Lukashenko had proposed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU could open a “Humanitarian Corridor” to allow 2,000 migrants to go to Germany, while Belarusian authorities are trying to get another 5,000 to return home, Eismont said.

But German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in Warsaw that suggestions that Germany would be ready to accept 2,000 migrants are “false information.”

Following a phone call Tuesday between Merkel and Lukashenko, her office stressed the need for humanitarian aid and the safe return of migrants home.

Poland’s tough stance against their illegal entry includes tightening the border with riot police and troops and plans to build a steel barrier. This approach has been largely welcomed with approval by other EU countries, which want to halt an increase in migration.

But Poland has also been criticized by human rights groups and others for pushing migrants to Belarus and barring them from applying for asylum.

Tuesday’s border clashes injured 12 of the border forces. Warsaw accuses Belarus of fomenting conflict, while government in Minsk denounces Poland conflict “violent acts.”

Lukashenko has denied allegations of crisis engineering, saying his government deported some 5,000 illegal immigrants from Belarus this fall.

However, in May, he opposed EU sanctions imposed for his crackdown on internal dissent, saying it would no longer stop migrants, telling the bloc: “Now you will catch them and eat them yourself.”

On Thursday, Lukashenko’s ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, also criticized the EU.

“Western countries are using the migration crisis on the Belarus-Poland border as a new reason for tension in the region that is close to us, for pressure on Minsk and at the same time they are forgetting their obligations in the humanitarian sphere. he said.