El Paso International Airport prepared for increased holiday travel





EL PASO, Texas – Visit El Paso opens new visitor information center at El Paso International Airport on Friday, just in time for holiday travel It includes a retail store packed with local merchandise, everything from buttons and shirts to mugs – as well as a lounge area, interactive screen and visitor information. With the start of holiday travel, Brooke Underwood, executive director of Visit El Paso, said it was the perfect time to open the shop for travelers to make some early holiday shopping. This is a great opportunity to offer not only the information we have always provided, especially for the holiday season, many great events happening, but also to give travelers a small opportunity to buy local vendors, artists and different that they would find in this region, Underwood said. This is a great opportunity and a partnership with El Paso Destination to really help promote our local community for passengers entering and leaving our airport, said Sam Rodriguez, the airport director. Underwood said all local artists and retailers are welcome to display their items at no cost, and if they wish to be part of the store, they can contact Visit El Paso via social media. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. But with the advent of holiday travel, some flyers already face problems. Obviously I have already experienced some delays, you know everyone is trying to get to their place right away, properly, said traveler Jorge Martinez. In addition to delay times, passengers also said prices had risen for their flights. Oh yes, flights are so high now, I could have gotten a ticket for about $ 300, and now it’s like $ 500 or something higher, said traveler Olivia Bynoe. I would prefer to drive, if I could drive and have a rest, added traveler Morgan Taylor. Today actually marks the start of the holiday travel season, so a big weekend was expected, a week that would come before and for Christmas, many passengers were waiting to get in and out, Rodriguez explained. He said the airport has started extended cleanup throughout the terminal and is working closely with public health authorities to ensure the airport is as safe as possible. Rodriguez added that with the extra passengers expected, he advises people to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kvia.com/news/el-paso/2021/11/19/el-paso-international-airport-braced-for-holiday-travel-surge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos