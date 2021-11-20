Rotterdam Covid-19 protests: Injuries reported after Dutch police fired warning shots at anti-blockade demonstrators





Rotterdam police said the demonstration in Coolsingel, one of the main streets in the city center, “resulted in riots”. They said multiple fires were lit, fireworks were fired and officers were forced to use warning shots to disperse the crowds.

“We fired warning shots and there were live ammunition because the situation was life threatening,” police spokeswoman Patricia Wessels told Reuters.

“We know that at least two people were injured, possibly as a result of the warning shots, but we need to further investigate the exact causes,” she said.

The protests erupted after the Netherlands reinstated some blocking measures last weekend for the first three weeks, in a bid to slow down a wave of coronavirus cases. Daily infections are at their highest levels since the onset of the pandemic as the country struggles to defeat a transmission wave that has swept across Central Europe.

Protesters voiced their opposition to “crown crossings”, which indicate a person’s vaccination status and are required to enter a number of public spaces. The permit is also available for persons who have not been vaccinated but who have evidence of a negative test. But they were condemned by Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, who called the event “an orgy of violence”. “Police were forced to withdraw their weapons and even fire live ammunition,” he told a news conference on Saturday, Reuters reported. It was “an orgy of violence, I can not think of how to describe it,” he added. The Rotterdam incident is one of a series of anti-blockade demonstrations planned for the weekend, with police in Vienna, Copenhagen and Budapest preparing for the protests. The Dutch capital Amsterdam also hosts protests on Saturday afternoon. The video posted on social media appears to show burnt police cars and protesters throwing fireworks and stones at police during a demonstration in Rotterdam on Friday. In a statement on Twitter on Saturday, Rotterdam police said at least seven people were injured. They did not disclose the severity or nature of the injuries, but noted that police officers were also injured. At least 20 arrests were made after the riots, according to police. The police statement said they used a “maximum police deployment needed to restore public order” and urged people to stay away from Coolsignel. Police issued an emergency order in Rotterdam, shutting down public transport and ordering people to go home. Water cannons were placed and police on horseback charged to disperse the crowds, police said. Authorities have also called on passersby and people who recorded the riot footage to send the footage to police for further investigation.

