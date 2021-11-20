The cost of flooding BC could be ‘catastrophic’, says the expert





Floodwaters have poured into homes as cars swam where they once parked after days of torrential rain that hit British Columbia earlier in the week. Experts say the damage from this storm will be costly. “We are considering this a catastrophic loss,” Rob de Pruis, director of consumer and industry relations at the Insurance Bureau of Canada, told CTV National News. The floods in Toronto and Calgary in 2013 pushed the Canadian insurance industry to offer what it called “ground flood coverage” starting in 2015. The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates that about 50 percent of BC property owners have purchased BC him. “We know and have received reports of damage from land floods, sewer reserves, and even wind damage,” de Pruis said. CTV News Vancouver. “If you are evacuated and have land flood coverage, you also have coverage for your additional living expenses.” The floods in Toronto cost insurers nearly $ 1 billion, and later that year in Calgary the figure was $ 1.7 billion. “There is no estimate of how much the total cost could be,” BC Deputy Prime Minister Mike Farnworth told reporters on Friday. Meanwhile, the mayor of Abbotsford suggested that the damage in his hometown alone could reach $ 1 billion. “It’s a little early to say how they will compare to some of these other flood events, but there will be very significant damage,” de Pruis told CTV National News. As for homeowners, Jason Thistlethwaite, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario who studies the economic impacts of extreme weather and climate change, says getting insurance companies to cover flood damage from the BC storm could be a difficult task. He told CTVs Your Morning that he was concerned that many floods had occurred in areas considered to be at high risk. “Insurance is generally not available in those areas,” he said. “The first thing I would do is take a look at the fine print of your insurance policy, just to see what coverage is available for that land part of the flood,” Thistlethwaite added. He said anyone who may be unsure of their coverage should contact their insurance company. Thistlethwaite also said there are many areas in Canada that are considered high risk. “We have about 10 percent of Canadians,” he said [who] live in these areas and insurance is unlikely to be available for that kind of flooding, “he said. found not covered for the type of damage that occurred. “ With files from Ross McLaughlin of CTV News Vancouver and Hannah Jackson of CTVNews.ca

