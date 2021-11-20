150 Afghan refugees will be relocated to Borderland next week





LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Months after their arrival in the United States, the process of resettling Afghan refugees will begin soon. Evacuees who have temporarily stayed at military bases across the country will be relocated to the region as early as next week. Pastor George Miller of the El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces has assisted in the relocation process and said 100 Afghans will be relocated to New Mexico and 50 to El Paso. The big task that is still ongoing is finding shelter for refugees. We are working with anyone who has a place. We are now finding relatively good success. The problem is that we can not keep houses, but some people want to rent them, so we keep what we can. Hopefully it will be a process where people go through little by little. We will make sure everyone has a place to stay, Miller told ABC-7 on Friday. Furthermore, Miller said he has worked with local landlords and realtors to find available homes to house them. Miller said he is also working to set up a host committee Well, someone should greet these people when they come out of those bases, where they are staying and living in small villages, he said. You can offer donations, but you can offer to serve on the welcome committee. The pastor is also collaborating with Las Cruces Public Schools to accomplish everything. Schools know how to do this – how to integrate students and prepare them to make sure they have the resources they need, the technology, they have an already established team, Miller explained. To help with the language barrier, LCPS is in the process of hiring tutors. The school district will also offer English as a second language courses for parents in their native languages, including Farsi and Arabic. LCPS will also work to get school-age children enrolled in school as soon as possible. The evacuees could begin resettlement as early as next week, though Miller said they will have until February to leave the military base. Those interested in donating or joining the welcome committee can contact El Calvario United Methodist Church.

