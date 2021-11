The mother of the baby found in the basket on the eve of Christmas 2017 admits guilt for humiliation of a body

The mother of a baby found dead in a cauldron in Calgary on Christmas Eve 2017, has pleaded guilty to providing an insult to a body. Nina Albright was 19 years old when she was born at her parents ’home in the southeast Sundance community on December 24, 2017. The details of the crime come from an agreed-upon statement of facts prepared by defense attorney Gavin Wolch and prosecutor Vicki Faulkner. Three medical examiners determined that the baby had been born alive but were unable to tell how she died. A hearing will take place in the coming months. First, several reports will be completed, including a Gladue report, which examines the background and upbringing of an indigenous person. The baby born alive On Christmas afternoon 2017, Albright was at her parents ’house. A few hours after giving birth, Albright gave birth to a baby girl. She and her boyfriend, Dayton O’Connor, had been together for about six months at the time, but the baby’s father was Albright’s former partner. The baby was born alive. Albright told police the baby stopped breathing after a minute or two. She said she tried to clear the baby’s airways but did not call for help. Trash detection O’Connor had been waiting outside for Albright. The two had plans to stay at O’Connor’s house that night. She told him she was three months pregnant and had just had an abortion. Albright had placed the baby’s body in a bag along with bloody towels. O’Connor drove to Bowness, in northwestern Calgary, where he put the baby in a basket at a recycling site in the community. A few hours later, around 11pm, a man was looking for bottles when he found the bag, opened it and discovered the baby’s body inside. He immediately called the police. Albright was arrested 2 years later Police tried to find the baby’s mother, but initially failed. In 2018, investigators examined security camera footage from a nearby convenience store and spotted a man and a woman buying Advil and female products. The woman seemed to be in pain. Bank records identified Albright and O’Connor. Months later, investigators took a DNA sample from Albright that showed she was the mother of the baby found in the Bowness trash can. In January 2020, Albright and O’Connor were arrested. Both have given statements to the police. Albright told police the baby’s father was her ex-boyfriend, Alfred Sonido, who, according to the statement of conclusive facts, was “devastated” when he learned he had been the father and that the baby had been placed in a crib. After learning about the sex of the baby, Sonido and his family named her Eve. In June 2020, the Sonido family held a memorial service for baby Eve.

