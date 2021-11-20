Esports Awards 2021: North Texas in the spotlight

After being held in London for the first few years, the Esports Awards has found a home in North Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas All eyes on the competitive gaming world will be in North Texas this weekend as the Esports Awards host the second event in Lone Star State.

The internationally renowned awards show planted its roots in 2016 in London and held the first three events across the Atlantic.

But now, the CEO of the awards show tells the WFAA that the event has found a home in Texas, thanks in part to Esports Stadium Arlington, which is located near the homes of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 20:00 and will be broadcast live on Twitch.

What are Sports Awards?

Esports Awards is a celebration of the competitive gaming industry with prizes distributed to various organizations, professional gamers and event hosts.

Esports as a whole is continuing to make a name for itself in the overall sports world. According to price data, the esports industry marked its first billion dollar year in 2021. It is expected to reach 1.61 billion by 2024.

The show honors those within the industry with awards ranging from the organization of the year to the PC player of the year to the collegiate program of the year.

The awards show includes nominees from around the world to honor achievements in competitive games.

Esports Awards CEO Michael Ashford gives credit to the community for the continued growth of esports even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a really good time for the industry. And I think a lot of people who put jobs in early are starting to see rewards, which is really encouraging for everyone,” Ashford told WFAA.

Ashford said the awards show has seen tremendous growth since its inception in 2016. Sports fans can vote for the winners of each category.

“In our first year, we had 7,000 votes. Then, the following year, we had 700,000. During the pandemic, we reached our largest total in 2020 with 5.1 million votes. And we were like, there’s no way you can do it. “Now we’re sitting here going to a show where 10 million people voted for the winners. It ‘s surprising to me that everything got there,” Ashford said.

Saturday’s event will also be the show ‘s first personal event since 2019 after the pandemic canceled it in 2020. The awards show was held online in 2020.

The organizers are ready to personally celebrate esports.

There is nothing else like being able to decide [winners] in the biggest stage in the biggest format in the biggest black tie event in esports “, he added.

Why Arlington?

The Esports Awards held its first three shows in London between 2016 and 2018, but has since found a new home. This begs the question: Why North Texas?

“And at the end of 2018, we realized we had this global platform, it resonated outside the UK and it was something that hit the whole world. We also knew we had a very strong fan base in North America and we were looking for what the next big thing could be for us, ”Ashford explained.

“Sometimes things line up for the right reasons at the right time, I fell in love very quickly [with Esports Stadium Arlington], “he added.

Ashford said the Esports Stadium, which sits opposite the AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life Field, was a big part of bringing the show across the Atlantic.

Neighboring stadiums and equipment also helped.

“In one of the first interviews I did in 2019, I basically said it was like the best theme park for adults where you can go, with the way everything is lined up and how it is built,” Ashford said.

The CEO said he was impressed from the start with Esports Stadium Arlington. It opened in 2018 and quickly became the venue for big events.

“[Esports Stadium] is almost a testament to what we have all strived to achieve over the last 10 years, which is key recognition and these facilities built to serve our best teams, our top tours and major events like the upcoming Esports Awards in industry, ”said Ashford.

I think it will always be a home for Esports Awards in Arlington. “Increased platforms and the way we build are continuing to evolve and adapt,” he added.

Dallas-based organization nominated for the highest award

Of course, you can not have an award show in North Texas without any representation of North Texas. And Esports prices are no different.

based in Dallas Games with envy has been nominated for the organization of the year, but is certainly not unknown for the display of awards.

We actually won the first team of the year award for esports at the first Esports awards. “We are extremely honored every year to be nominated for the event of the year,” Envy owner Mike Rufail told WFAA.

The organization’s nomination comes amid recent success with its teams in games such as Overwatch, Call of Duty and Rocket League.

Envy’s Dallas Fuel (Overwatch) and Dallas Empire (Call of Duty) teams both made deep playoff games in their respective sports leagues.

“I know I was there in the race to win this because we had a lot of success in all of our games this year. We’re showing this again with another great weekend. This past weekend, Wizzrobe, [Super Smash Bros.] player, won the Smash Melee at Mainstage outside of California. “And our Rocket League team finished second in the NA regional championship,” Rufail said.

With the Esports Awards leaving the organization’s headquarters in Victory Park, Rufail said it is a unique experience to have an international presence in North Texas.

“What ‘s really nice is that the biggest and best in the esports world, and really the world, will fly for the Esports Awards here in North Texas, so it’ s really neat that basically “The best and best professional players and organizations and groups within the entire sports and games ecosystem are gathering here for this wonderful celebration of our industry,” Rufail said.

And the best part of keeping prices at home?