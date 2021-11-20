COMMUNITY | International Men’s Day 2021 – News





Every year, International Men’s Day in the UK is celebrated by more and more men, women and organizations across the country. Throughout November many important events take place such as parliamentary debates, policy presentations, employer days, community events, health days, charity events and mental health discussions. The purpose of the day is to highlight and celebrate the positive values ​​that men bring to our world, their families and their communities. The three main themes for International Men’s Day in the UK this year are: Making a positive difference in the well-being and lives of men and boys; raising awareness and / or charitable funds that support the well-being of men and boys; and, finally, promoting a positive conversation about men, masculinity and masculinity. Men are less likely to attend university compared to women and boys are less likely to achieve academic success in school and are more likely to face exceptions. The promotion of tolerance, respect, care, compassion and kindness should be celebrated as we seek out positive male role models to help discuss, guide and inform to be the best person we can be in the society in which we live. This certainly challenges the traditional and stereotypical norms of masculinity and manhood, which suggest that boys and men should be active, aggressive, tough, bold and dominant. This week, Wrexham AFC has also backed the campaign message against ‘one word good bullying’. The message is simple where we can all make a difference for someone; you may be the only person who will see the smile and greeting in a week. Having a conversation about both our physical and mental health concerns can be challenging for many men for many reasons, but it is very important that those conversations take place. With the highest rates of prostate cancer and suicides, Wrexham AFC wants to continue to send the key message to ‘It’s okay to talk’. The first conversation can often be more difficult when we have a physical or mental health concern, but it is important to remember that there are people who are willing to listen and support you. Our Dragon Chat service is here every Thursday to provide a safe space for men to talk, but there is some important information below if you need more urgent support. In emergencies where danger is imminent call 999

If a person has taken an overdose, he or she should be taken immediately to the nearest District General Hospital for treatment (if required).

If a person has experienced self-injury and the injury requires medical treatment, go to the appropriate medical facility (WG, Minor Injury Unit or Accident and Emergency Department) depending on the injury.

If a person expresses suicidal thoughts and disappears, call Police on 999 or 101 and report what happened. Be sure to tell the Police about any previous overdose, suicidal ideation or destructive behavior that has caused injury. Here is a useful number and agency to call: The Community Counseling and Hearing Line provides 24-hour service 365 days a year for Wales. COMPLETE the helpline 0800 132 737 https://callhelpline.org.uk/

