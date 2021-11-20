‘Metro burning’: Chile elections divide voters between protest and order

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) – For many Chileans, Plaza Baquedano, a wide swing in central Santiago that for decades served as a center of social protest, has become a powerful symbol of hope.

For two years the inhabitants of the city have gather regularly here to protest against pensions that are too low, public transit tariffs that are too high, and, in general, against an old guard political class that just doesn’t get it.

The statue of a nineteenth-century general sitting in the center of the square has been removed and its pedestal is now covered by left-wing political literature.

Most praise the protests – collectively known as the “social estallido” or “social explosion” – for bringing about a constant rewriting of the Pinochet-era country constitution. “Estallido” has also helped boost the candidacy of 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric, a relative newcomer who has become a serious contender in this Sunday’s presidential election.

But not everyone is so fascinated.

Among the critics is Ramon Zambrano, a goalkeeper at a nearby palace.

“You can protest, but peacefully. They are making a mess, burning cars, burning the subway. What are they doing?” he asks, as he points out the damage done to the already graffiti-covered building where he works.

In a sense, the situation around Plaza Baquedano represents the central election paradox here. As Chile’s left gained considerable traction through dozens of mass marches that began in 2019, two years of sometimes violent protests have made many cautious voters.

This – combined with a widespread perception among Chileans that crime is on the rise – has created an opportunity for the Right to gain ground by spreading a message of law and order at home.

While Boric, who became famous for leading student protests in 2011, had led for most of 2021, Jos Antonio Cast, a former right-wing congressman who makes comparisons to Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has been raised in polls. dramatically in recent weeks.

The latest polls show that Cast received the most votes on Sunday. A Nov. 6 poll by consulting firm Activa Research has prompted Cast to narrowly win a possible runoff in December.

BURNED

For Kenneth Bunker, director of political consultancy Tresquintos, a particularly violent round of protests in late October helped boost the right.

A series of recent confrontations in the southern provinces of Araucania and Bio Bio – where police and indigenous separatist groups have long quarreled – has also played into Kast’s hands.

“I think there is a very important part of the country that is tired, they don’t want that anymore,” Gonzalo Cordero, a political consultant and columnist for the national newspaper La Tercera, said.

Boric supporters point out that almost 80% of Chileans, very fed up with the country’s ultra-free market economic model, voted last year to rewrite the country’s constitution. A conservative like Cast would do little to quell the discontent, they argue.

“I think if Cast is elected, there will be an ‘estallido 2.0’,” said Pedro Muoz, an elected body member who rewrote the Chilean constitution.

However, Kast’s campaign is leaning towards the message of law and order, as are its supporters.

At the closing event of his campaign Thursday night, he repeatedly vowed to crack down on crime. The loudest applause came when he spoke in favor of police officers, many of whom have been accused by the public and prosecutors of using violence against protesters.

Some supporters insisted without evidence in interviews that “estallido” was the product of foreign provocateurs, such as the Venezuelan or Cuban governments.

Banners in Trump’s favor were common, as were anti-crime banners such as “Orden con Kast” or “Order by caste.”

Boric, for his part, is also leaning forward. While for Kast supporters the protests are a symptom of decline and disorder, for Boric, they are a sign that the previous order was not worth saving.

“We will do our politics by the way,” Boric said at his campaign event Thursday night.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda; Edited by Daniel Wallis

