The dollar rises as COVID worries ignite the flight to safety





Graphics: World FX Rates NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Friday as investors sought safe havens as Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to restore a complete blockade between rising COVID-19 infections and Germany said it could follow suit. bringing the euro lower. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.489% to 96,029, close to its 16-month high of 96,266, which hit Wednesday. For the week, the dollar rose by about 1%. Meanwhile, the euro, which has been on the rise all week, has hit a 16-month low amid rising COVID in Europe, and expectations have risen that interest rates will rise faster elsewhere, especially in the United States. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the US Federal Reserve should accelerate the pace of reducing its bond purchases to give more leeway to raise interest rates from their near-zero level faster than currently expected if high inflation and job profit power continue. Read more At a separate event, Fed Vice President Richard Clarida said it “may be very appropriate” to discuss speeding up the closing of the Fed asset purchase when it meets on December 14-15. Read more “The Green Pen is now certainly taking advantage of the signs of a strengthening US economy and safe haven flows due to renewed concerns about the virus,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. At the head of a blockade, Austria said it would demand that all its citizens be vaccinated against COVID-19 from 1 February, while the German health minister warned that blockade restrictions could be reverted there. Read more “One thing is for sure, if the whole of Europe were to be isolated once again, and depending on how long this would take, we would have to rethink our growth scenarios,” said Stephane Ekolo, global strategist of equity in Broker Tradition. Commodity-related currencies, such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, often seen as dangerous, all fell. The euro has fallen more than 1% this week against the dollar and has fallen 0.74% per day to $ 1.12895, having previously touched $ 1.1248, its weakest level since July 2020. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doubled her cautious stance on Friday, saying the ECB should not tighten policy as this could hurt the recovery. The Aussie fell 0.58% to $ 0.72335 and the Kiwi was 0.72% lower at $ 0.69945. The Canadian dollar fell 0.42% to 1.2652. The Japanese yen, also considered a safe haven currency, strengthened after the announcement of the Austrian blockade and rose 0.22% against the dollar to 113.99 yen. Sterling removed some of its recent gains and fell 0.39% to around $ 1.3448. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was below $ 60,000 and was set for its worst week in six months, last trading around $ 58,000. (1 $ = 114,4500 yen) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Edited by Mark Heinrich and Leslie Adler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

