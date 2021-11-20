Iranian IRGC seizes foreign tanker for oil smuggling | Transport news





The Revolutionary Guard says the unidentified foreign ship was carrying 150,000 liters of oil.

Tehran, Iran Commanders with the naval force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) have captured a foreign tanker in the Persian Gulf for oil smuggling. Colonel Ahmad Hajian, commander of the 412 Zulfiqar naval brigade in the southern Parsian district of Hormozgan province, was quoted on the state broadcaster’s website on Saturday as saying the ship was found to be illegally carrying 150,000 liters (32,995 gallons) of oil. . Through intelligence monitoring and in a coordinated operation, our navy managed to capture a foreign ship with 11 crew members in the waters of our country, he said. The commander added that the crew members had been handed over to the local judiciary for processing, but did not mention the ship, its nationality or the crews of its crew. It is also not known when the incident occurred. Hajian vowed to act decisively against any attempt to smuggle fuel by sea in support of the Iranian economy. . pic.twitter.com/2dw3Nr7LuD (@FarsNews_Agency) November 20, 2021 Translation: IRGC Marines captured a foreign ship carrying 150,000 liters of smuggled fuel, along with 11 crew members, in Persian waters. The Fars news site, which has close ties to the IRGC, published a dramatic video showing several boats approaching the captured ship. The Navy guards are then shown boarding the ship, which is empty. The incident comes after Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged tanker called the Sothys in the Sea of ​​Oman earlier this month after a confrontation with the United States Navy and held its cargo. The IRGC said the ship was being used by the US to steal Iranian oil, whose exports have been banned under unilateral sanctions imposed since 2018 when former President Donald Trump abandoned Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The ship was released a few days after the incident. The US opposed Iran’s account of the incident, saying it was only there to monitor the situation. The signatories to the nuclear deal will return to Vienna in November to resume talks aimed at lifting US sanctions and returning Iran in full compliance with the terms of the deal.

